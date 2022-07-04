The Midland Trail Little League Junior Division All-Stars have advanced to the WV Little League Junior Division State Championship representing West Virginia District 4.
The state tournament will be held July 9-10 in Moorefield. The junior division is for ages 12-14.
Several players represented District 4 last year in the WV Little League Major Division state championships, and they have moved up to the older group this year. Many of the players have played together since Minor League at Midland Trail and Fayetteville.
The team is coached by Nick Mooney, Kris Rader and Ed Skaggs. The coaches believe the team has a good chance to win the state championship.
"This group of girls has great chemistry," said Rader, one of the assistant coaches. "Most of them played middle school ball together this year and have played travel ball together so they work well and know what to expect from each other."
He said that, although it is a young team in the particular age division, the state tournament experience from last year for the team’s pitchers, catchers and several other position players is a huge asset.
The Midland Trail Junior League All-Stars include:
• Ava Campbell
• Glory Caudill
• Brooke Ewing
• Riley Harrell
• Stephanie Harrell
• Jessi Mooney
• Abby Parcel
• Kyndal Parsons
• Raygen Parsons
• Madison Rader
• Jesse Skaggs
• Aubrie Spencer
• Presley Walker
• Camryn Williams
If you are interested in sponsoring the team, donations are welcome and will be appreciated. Contact Nick or Stevie Mooney or a member of the Midland Trail Little League board to help.
