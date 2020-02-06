Oak Hill 44
Independence 26
The Oak Hill girls got back on the winning track Tuesday with a win over Independence.
Peyton Light and Kyndall Ince scored 12 points each to lead the attack, while teammate Kyndall Dooley chipped in 11. Other scorers were Taysia Gray, 6; Kiana Kiszka, 1; and Edith Milam, 2.
Midland Trail 53
Mercer Christian 28
The Patriot boys defeated Mercer Christian, 53-28, on Jan. 30.
Eli Campbell and Justin Cooper both scored 18 points to lead the effort. Landon Syner scored eight points. Also in the scoring column were: Avery Rosencrance, 3; Ivan Perdue, 2; David Moore, 2; and Oley Jackson, 2.
The Patriots were slated to play Mercer Christian on Feb. 3 and Fayetteville on Feb. 5. Trail will then host Meadow Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Midland Trail 45
Fayetteville 34
The Midland Trail boys defeated the Pirates, 45-28, on Jan. 28.
Landon Syner scored 14 points to lead Trail. Justin Cooper contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Eli Campbell scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring were: Avery Rosencrance, 6; and Ivan Perdue, 4.
Valley 37
Greater Beckley Christian 23
On Feb. 4, the Greyhound girls cruised by the Crusaders, 37-23.
Madison Young tallied 18 points and Emily Myers had 13 for Valley. Samantha Edwards supplied four and Alexis Dozier two.
For GBC, scorers were: Cara Smith, 15; Emerson Young, 6; and Sydney Burgess, 2.
