First-year head coach Angela Eades is pleasantly surprised with the results her Midland Trail High cheerleaders posted during November region tournament competition.
"With a new year, a brand new team and a new coach, these girls have by far surpassed my expectations and I’m sure the expectations of many others," Eades said last week.
On the strength of their Class A Region 3 team championship, the Patriots will join other teams from around the state at the WVSSAC State High School Cheerleading Championships on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University.
"We started the year with only three returning cheerleaders and nine brand new cheerleaders, some who have never cheered before," said Eades. "Since August 1, we have worked extremely hard to get where we are today. Balancing between tough practices and conditioning, cheering at all football games, work schedules of both the girls and myself, school and life."
The majority of the girls are honors students and members of the National Honor Society, she stressed. "In addition, we have endured a lot of actual blood, sweat, injuries, illnesses and maybe even a few tears to make it this far."
"As far as my expectations for next weekend, it is a huge honor to be performing at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University and for some this may be a once in a lifetime event," the coach said last week. "I want them to have the time of their life on the floor.
"This three minutes of performance is what we have worked so hard all season for. This is their time to shine and show off the true sport of cheerleading. I pray they can go out there and represent Midland Trail High School to the best of their abilities. Again, I can’t say enough how proud I am of my team and how honored I am to have this opportunity."
"It's important for our team to have a lot of trust in each other, to bond and be close to each other," said junior captain Ashley Eades. The key, she said, is to be more like a team and family.
The younger Eades said she was "kind of" surprised that the Patriots have enjoyed the success they have this year. "A lot of things" have interfered over the course of the season, she said. "We had to work hard for what we got."
"I think we have to go down there and do our best and perform," she added. "(At regionals) We definitely did a lot better than expected.
"There was a lot of pressure going in (because they had finished run-up the previous year). This year we had to prove a point."
Her goal is "to have fun with my team this weekend," she said.
Senior Cassidy White is in her first year as a member of the MTHS cheer squad. She says she figured she better do it before it was too late. "It being my senior year, I wanted to come out and do all the things I've wanted to do, and cheer was one of them," White said. "It's been fun, but it's been challenging."
There was hard work involved, but it's been worth it, she said. Having to juggle high school studies with cheerleading while also taking some college courses has been difficult, she said, but it's helped her learn to take more responsibility.
Having a winning season has made her only cheer campaign more fun, White said. "It's the first team (on which she's competed) that actually won the championship. It felt good."
White thinks the Patriots can be in the mix this weekend. "I think we have a good shot at being in the top three," she said. The main battle this week, besides working on tightening up technique, is combatting the "100 percent" build-up of nerves.
Greenbrier West will also compete in Class A this weekend.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. They will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
There will be three separate sessions. Class AAA will compete at 10 a.m., Class A will compete at 2 p.m., and the Class AA event will be held at 6 p.m.
The arena will be cleared between sessions.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
