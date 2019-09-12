Low medalist

Griffen Nickell

The Midland Trail Patriots were close runners-up to Nicholas County in two recent golf matches. Following are results:

Sept. 9

at Nicholas Memorial

Nicholas County 134

Ben Marsh 44

Hunter Groves 45

Jon Cook 46

Hunter Willis 48

Midland Trail 138

Griffen Nickell 41

(low medalist)

Indy Eades 44

Peyton Sheaves 52

Bo Persinger 53

Richwood 172

Tyler McCune 51

Josh Dudley 58

Aiden Miller 63

Addison Singleton 63

Sept. 4

at Bridge Haven Golf Club

Nicholas County (126)

Ben Marsh 39

Andrew Hughes 41

Hunter Groves 46

Hunter Willis 46

Jon Cook 50

Brooks Callahan 54

Midland Trail 128

Griffen Nickell 40

Indy Eades 41

Peyton Sheaves 46

Bo Persinger 54

Pocahontas County 155

David Gibb 34

(low medalist)

Michael Kane 53

Tallon Suttleworth 68

 • • •

“As always, Bridge Haven Golf Club was a wonderful host for these kids,” said Midland Trail coach Jeff Eades. “We appreciate them.”

