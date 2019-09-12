The Midland Trail Patriots were close runners-up to Nicholas County in two recent golf matches. Following are results:
Sept. 9
at Nicholas Memorial
Nicholas County 134
Ben Marsh 44
Hunter Groves 45
Jon Cook 46
Hunter Willis 48
Midland Trail 138
Griffen Nickell 41
(low medalist)
Indy Eades 44
Peyton Sheaves 52
Bo Persinger 53
Richwood 172
Tyler McCune 51
Josh Dudley 58
Aiden Miller 63
Addison Singleton 63
Sept. 4
at Bridge Haven Golf Club
Nicholas County (126)
Ben Marsh 39
Andrew Hughes 41
Hunter Groves 46
Hunter Willis 46
Jon Cook 50
Brooks Callahan 54
Midland Trail 128
Griffen Nickell 40
Indy Eades 41
Peyton Sheaves 46
Bo Persinger 54
Pocahontas County 155
David Gibb 34
(low medalist)
Michael Kane 53
Tallon Suttleworth 68
• • •
“As always, Bridge Haven Golf Club was a wonderful host for these kids,” said Midland Trail coach Jeff Eades. “We appreciate them.”
