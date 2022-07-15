A collection of Midland Trail all-stars enjoyed a successful weekend in the WV Little League Junior Division softball championship.
On July 9-10, the Trail girls split two games each day and wound up as state runners-up in their division.
On Sunday, Midland Trail defeated Hedgesville 3-0 and lost to Moorefield 7-3.
In the Hedgesville outing, Raygen Parsons was 2-for-3 with a triple, Madison Rader was 1-for-1 with a double, Jessi Mooney and Presley Walker (1-for-3) each drove in a run, and Aubrie Spencer was 1-for-1. MT plated single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings.
For Hedgesville, M. Boyer, B. Miller, T. King, K. Brady, K. Kendall and J. Dillow provided a single apiece.
On the mound for the local stars, Rader struck out nine, allowed six hits and walked six in logging the seven-inning shutout.
Against Moorefield on Sunday, Trail managed only one hit — a single by Walker — as Moorefield posted the victory. Midland Trail did assume a 3-1 lead through the first inning as Rader, Jesse Skaggs and Mooney crossed home plate, but Moorefield was too strong down the stretch. The winners scored twice in the sixth inning and pushed across three more runs in the seventh to rally for the win.
R. Kuykendall was 1-for-4 and knocked in two runs for Moorefield. G. Simmons and A. Hinz each had one RBI, and H. Snyder was 2-for-4.
Hinz earned the pitching verdict in relief of Kuykendall.
Rader yielded nine hits and five earned runs for Trail, striking out two.
• • •
Midland Trail went 1-1 on Saturday in state tournament play.
The local squad defeated Hedgesville 11-4 in game one before losing 11-6 to Moorefield in the second outing.
In the opening game Saturday, a four-run uprising in the third inning proved to be the difference for Midland Trail, which outhit Hedgesville 8-4.
Raygen Parsons (1-for-3 with a double) and Ava Campbell (1-for-2 with a double) each drove in two runs to pace Midland Trail. Jesse Skaggs (2-for-3), Stephanie Harrell (1-for-3), Aubrie Spencer (1-for-3) and Brooke Ewing drove in one run apiece to add to the cause.
Also, Jessi Mooney was 1-for-2 with a double, Abby Parcell was 1-for-2, and Skaggs, Parcell and Madison Rader scored two runs apiece.
On the mound, Rader went the full seven innings for the win. She fanned 12 batters, allowed four hits, walked four and surrendered no earned runs.
In the second contest, Trail could muster just two hits against Moorefield pitcher R. Kuykendall.
Mooney and Raygen Parsons had singles, and Skaggs scored two runs. Campbell, Parsons and Ewing produced one RBI each.
Rader struck out 12, scattered seven hits and issued eight walks in absorbing the loss on the mound.
