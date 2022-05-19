After Fayetteville and Midland Trail battled to a 4-4 deadlock through one inning, the Patriots got stronger as the game progressed to post a 14-6 victory in the Fayette County Middle School Softball Championship.
The Patriots completed a successful season by plating three runs in the second and four more in the fourth, the latter giving them a 12-4 cushion.
At the plate, Presley Walker was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to pace Midland Trail’s effort. Nevaeh Hall was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Madison Rader, Raygen Parsons and Kyndal Parsons drive in one run apiece. Jessi Mooney, C.J. Ford and Stephanie Harrell each produced a base hit.
For the Pirates, Sophie Roles had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Amy Thomas added a single.
Trail’s Rader was named the tournament MVP. In five innings on the mound, she struck out 12 batters, gave up just three hits and yielded three earned runs.
Her pitching counterpart, Makayla Smith, fanned eight Patriots while allowing six hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.