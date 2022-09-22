HICO — Richwood was on the wrong end of a defense-fueled offensive blitz by Midland Trail Friday.
Playing in front of a homecoming night crowd, the surging Patriots led 30-0 at halftime on their way to a 51-0 thrashing of the Lumberjacks on Roger Eades Field at Patriot Stadium. It marked Midland Trail's third consecutive win after a season-opening loss to Clay County.
"The guys weren't very happy with the way we played last week against Meadow Bridge (a 31-8 Patriot victory)," said Midland Trail coach Jeremy Moore. "They came out tonight very focused, especially since it was homecoming.
"I'm very proud of them."
He said the win was a total team effort.
"I knew it was going to be a tough game coming in," said Richwood coach Todd Russell. "They're a good team, they played hard, they have good skill players and linemen, and their defensive coverage was good."
The defensive unit staked the Patriots to several first-half scores in running up a 30-0 halftime lead over Richwood.
The first tally, a Will McGraw 7-yard run, occurred after a Cody Harrell interception. Key plays on that drive included a 13-yard pass hook-up from Jaden Gladwell to Zane Burford and a 13-yard run by Harrell.
Still in the first period, Gladwell crossed the goal line on a 4-yard run following a McGraw fumble recovery for the Midland Trail defense. Big plays on that possession included a 21-yard Gladwell run and a 19-yard pass from Gladwell to Harrell.
In the second, Trail got a 27-yard field goal from Talon Shockey after taking over on downs at midfield. During that scoring march, McGraw ripped off a 14-yard run, Gladwell threw to Harrell for 28 yards, and Gladwell completed a 17-yard pass to Burford.
The scoring parade continued in the second period as Midland Trail got a short field when River Barnhouse logged a sack. On the first play, Gladwell hit Landon Syner for a 17-yard TD, and Shockey's PAT kick made it 23-0.
Midland Trail closed out the second when Syner intercepted the ball and then turned right around and snared a 27-yard TD aerial from Gladwell with 0:53 left. Shockey's kick allowed the Patriots to carry a 30-0 lead into halftime.
The hosts continued the onslaught on the first drive of the third quarter when Harrell hauled in a 44-yard TD pass from Gladwell. Gladwell next connected with Ian Harper on a 27-yard scoring pass play, and Midland Trail's Jayden Roop closed out the scoring by bouncing outside and racing 80 yards to the end zone late in the third period.
Shockey's last PAT pushed the final margin to 51-0, and the fourth quarter was limited to eight minutes.
On the night, Gladwell was solid, completing 9 of 13 passes for 201 yards and four TDs.
Harrell caught four balls for 100 yards and a TD, and Syner hauled in two TD passes.
Roop accumulated 103 yards and the score on five carries, and McGraw added 32 rushing yards and a six-pointer.
Moore said he's seen a good deal of improvement in his squad since Week 1.
"Our offensive line is coming together, that's a lot of it," he said. "The kids are growing up."
Keaton Crowder passed for 88 yards and ran for 19 more in his first-ever start behind center for Richwood. He was playing in the absence of Cooper Donahue.
"I was proud of him, he stepped up," said Russell. "Our line stepped up tonight.
"We were able to move the ball but couldn't capitalize on that."
Midland Trail (3-1) entertains Summers County on Friday.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Midland Trail 51, Richwood 0
Richwood (0-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Midland Trail (3-1): 13 17 21 0 — 51
First quarter
MT: Will McGraw 7 run (Talon Shockey kick), 7-0, 7:43
MT: Jaden Gladwell 4 run (run fail), 13-0, 2:34
Second quarter
MT: Shockey 27 FG, 16-0, 5:54
MT: Landon Syner 17 pass from Gladwell (Shockey kick), 23-0, 3:37
MT: Syner 27 pass from Gladwell (Shockey kick), 30-0, 0:53
Third quarter
MT: Cody Harrell 44 pass from Gladwell (Shockey kick), 37-0, 10:51
MT: Ian Harper 27 pass from Gladwell (Shockey kick), 44-0, 8:24
MT: Jayden Roop 80 run (Shockey kick kick), 51-0, 1:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — R: Keaton Crowder 21-19, Braiden Hayhurst 10-20, Dacota O'Dell 1-7, Landen Hamon 4-0, Team 2-(-11). MT: Will McGraw 7-32-1, Jaden Gladwell 3-21-1, Cody Harrell 2-6, Max White 8-31, Jayden Roop 5-103-1, Team 1-(-5)
PASSING — R: Keaton Crowder 5-16-3-88-0, Landen Hamon 0-1-0-0-0. MT: Jaden Gladwell 9-13-0-201-4
RECEIVING — R: Dacota O'Dell 3-58, Jayce Tharp 2-30. MT: Cody Harrell 4-100-1, Landon Syner 2-44-2, Zane Burford 2-30, Ian Harper 1-27-1
TAKEAWAYS — R: Xavier Roberts (FR). MT: Cody Harrell (INT), Will McGraw (FR), Landon Syner (INT), Aiden Maichle (INT)
• • •
Also last week:
Oak Hill 47
Lincoln County 16
Oak Hill outscored Lincoln County 27-0 in the second quarter en route to a 47-16 victory.
The victory evened the Red Devils' record at 2-2.
Four players ran for touchdowns in the emphatic second quarter: JD Mauritz (20 yards), Omar Lewis (5), Ethan Vargo-Thomas (17) and Alex Baxter (13).
Vargo-Thomas (97 yards on seven carries) and Mauritz (78 on eight) both scored two touchdowns for the Red Devils, who will host Ripley Friday at 7 p.m.
For the Oak Hill defense, Jerimiah Jackson had a big night with 15 tackles, two TFLs and 1.5 sacks.
OH 6 27 14 0 — 47
LC 8 0 0 8 — 16
First quarter
OH: JD Mauritz 13 run (kick failed)
LC: Blake Adkins 1 run (Lucas Johaim pass from Adkins)
Second quarter
OH: Mauritz 20 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas pass from Alex Colaiseno)
OH: Omar Lewis 5 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
OH: Vargo-Thomas 17 run (kick failed)
OH: Alex Baxter 13 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
OH: Vargo-Thomas 11 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
OH: Zychaeus Lewis 42 run (Jackson Pino kick)
Fourth quarter
LC: Steven Adkins 10 pass from Blake Adkins (Austin Adkins run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Oak Hill
RUSHING: Mauritz 8-78, Malachi Lewis 3-3, Omar Lewis 6-28, Vargo-Thomas 7-97, Baxter 2-15, Colaiseno 1-(-10), Zychaeus Lewis 8-44, Armonyi Hicks 1-(-7), James Green 3-8, Levi Kiszka 1-0.
PASSING: Colaiseno 3-6-0-35, Kiszka 1-1-0-31.
RECEIVING: Vargo-Thomas 1-35, A. Hicks 1-31, Braylan Thomas 2-0.
James Monroe 41
Meadow Bridge 0
Layton Dowdy completed 5 of 9 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns as James Monroe remained unbeaten with a 41-0 win over Meadow Bridge.
Dowdy also ran for a 66-yard touchdown and had a game-high 94 yards on the ground.
The Mavericks (3-0) held the Wildcats to zero yards, including minus-61 on the ground. The Mavs have outscored their opponents 88-6.
James Monroe will host Covington, Va., on Friday. Meadow Bridge (1-3) will travel to Greenbrier West the same night.
JM 13 21 0 7 — 41
MB 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
JM: Josh Allen 9 pass from Layton Dowdy (kick failed), 5:45.
JM: Dowdy 66 run (Owen Jackson kick), 1:39.
Second quarter
JM: Cooper Ridgeway 2 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick)
JM: Ridgeway 1 run (Jackson kick)
JM: Allen 42 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick)
Fourth quarter
JM: Dowdy 25 run (Jackson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — JM: Ridgeway 6-69, Dowdy 8-94, Chaz Boggs 3-32, Braydie Carr 7-73, Ethan Ganoe 2-1; MB: Kaiden Sims 19-(-11), Seaton Mullins 9-8, Conner Mullins 5-8, team 3-(-66).
PASSING — JM: Dowdy 5-9-1-146; MB: S. Mullins 5-9-1-61.
RECEIVING — JM: Allen 3-92, Ridgeway 1-2, Boggs 1-62; MB: C. Mullins 2-57, Braydon Thomas 1-1, Brycen Sawyers 1-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.