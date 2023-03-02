Below is a look at some of Tuesday's boys basketball tournament action:
PikeView 67
Midland Trail 58 (OT)
Nathan Rife tallied 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out five assists as the Panthers collected a 67-58 overtime victory over the visiting Patriots in Tuesday’s Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 opener at PikeView High School.
The Panthers (11-12) outscored Midland Trail 30-14 over the fourth quarter and overtime period.
David Thomas added 15 points and six rebounds for PikeView. Peyton Greer had 12 points, and Drew Damewood and Braedon Harvey netted 10 points apiece.
Matthew Light supplied 22 points to pace short-handed Midland Trail (13-10), and Eli Campbell added 14 points. Jaden Gladwell tallied eight points, and Cody Harrell and Justin Cooper scored seven each for Trail, which led 33-23 at halftime.
Harrell supplied nine rebounds and three steals, Cooper had six rebounds, and Gladwell and Campbell had five and four assists, respectively.
The Panthers will travel to face top-seeded Class AAA juggernaut Shady Spring in Thursday’s sectional championship game.
The Tigers rolled to a 121-40 victory over Independence in the other game.
Greenbrier West 79
Meadow Bridge 50
No. 2 seed Greenbrier West pulled away in the third quarter to defeat No. 3 Meadow Bridge 79-50 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Brayden McClung led four Cavaliers in double figures with 20 points. Dale Boone added 12, Asher Barclay 11 and Michael Kanode 10.
Brycen Sawyers led Meadow Bridge (3-20) with a game-high 30 points, including 17 in the second half. Conner Mullins added 12, Kaiden Sims scored five, and Dakota Hayes and Isaac Martin added one each.
Meadow Bridge trailed just 31-28 at halftime. "We played great," said coach Brandon Wickline. "Their size and depth took a toll on us."
Greenbrier West will travel to No. 1 Webster County for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.