Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 45F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 45F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.