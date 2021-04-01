In the season's early going, the Midland Trail Middle School girls have fashioned a 5-0 basketball record. Below is a review of each game:
Midland Trail 32
Meadow Bridge 12
On March 25, the Patriots raced to a 17-4 lead after six minutes and cruised past the Wildcats.
Haven Gerwig and Rumor Barnhouse tallied eight points each to lead the Midland Trail offense.
Lilyan Hayes scored three for Meadow Bridge.
Midland Trail (5-0)
Bree Barnhouse 0 0-0 0, Haven Gerwig 4 0-0 8, Ava Dickerson 0 0-0 0, Jayla Barnhouse 1 1-2 3, Addy Isaacs 2 3-5 7, Mackenzie Nuckols 0 0-0 0, Rumor Barnhouse 4 0-0 8, Whitney Bibb 0 0-0 0, Rachel Pritt 0 0-0 0, Saelyr Wilson 0 0-0 0, Meagan Hendrick 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 4-7 32
Meadow Bridge
Kierston Rozell 1 0-0 2, Riley Roberts 0 0-2 0, Keira Hanshew 1 0-0 2, Lilyan Hayes 1 0-0 3, Kaitlin Cooper 0 0-0 0, Meredith Fleshman 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Phillips 0 0-0 0, Jordan Butcher 1 0-0 2, Emma Blair 0 0-0 0, Brieana Carrick 0 0-0 0, Laycee Conway 0 0-2 0, Kyndal Gilkeson 0 1-4 1, Asiya Gray 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-8 12
MT: 17 4 9 2 — 32
MB: 4 2 0 6 — 12
3-point goals — MT: 0; MB: 1 (Hayes). Fouled out — MT: none; MB: none
Midland Trail 29
Valley 11
Addy Isaacs netted eight points to lead Midland Trail past visiting Valley, 29-11, on March 22.
Sophia Angel tallied five points for the Greyhounds.
Valley
Sophia Angel 1 3-6 5, Destiny Scott 0 0-2 0, Jacie Wiseman 0 0-2 0, Kiauna Banks 1 0-0 2, Raelyn Morris 1 0-0 2, Tatum Richardson 0 2-4 2, Grace Harper 0 0-0 0, Hadassah Hamm 0 0-1 0. Totals 3 5-15 11
Midland Trail (4-0)
Bree Barnhouse 2 0-0 4, Haven Gerwig 0 0-1 0, Ava Campbell 0 1-2 1, Ava Dickerson 1 0-0 2, Addy Isaacs 4 0-1 8, Mackenzie Nuckols 0 2-2 2, Rumor Barnhouse 0 3-4 3, Whitney Bibb 2 1-4 5, Rachel Pritt 1 2-2 4, Kiley Calloway 0 0-2 0, Saelyr Wilson 0 0-4 0. Totals 10 9-22 29
V: 0 4 2 5 — 11
MT: 9 4 13 3 — 29
3-point goals — V: 0; MT: 0. Fouled out — V: none; MT: Gerwig
Midland Trail 28
Fayetteville 14
On March 18, the Patriots outpointed the Pirates, 17-10, in the second half to pull away.
Rumor Barnhouse guided the Patriots' effort with 11 points.
Fayetteville was led by Kerrisyn Feazell's eight points.
Midland Trail (3-0)
Bree Barnhouse 1 0-0 2, Ava Campbell 0 0-0 0, Ava Dickerson 0 0-2 0, Jayla Barnhouse 1 0-0 2, Addy Isaacs 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Nuckols 0 0-0 0, Rumor Barnhouse 4 3-5 11, Whitney Bibb 0 0-0 0, Rachel Pritt 0 0-0 0, Kiley Calloway 0 0-0 0, Saelyr Wilson 0 0-0 0, Meagan Hendrick 3 1-1 7, Makayla Neal 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-8 28
Fayetteville
Kerrisyn Feazell 3 0-0 8, Tayler Sizemore 0 0-0 0, Ava Pomeroy 1 0-0 2, Ava Emery 0 0-2 0, Maycee Dehart 0 2-2 2, Mia Calloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 2-4 14
MT: 6 5 6 11 — 28
F: 2 2 3 7 — 14
3-point goals — MT: 0; F: 2 (Feazell 2). Fouled out — MT: none; F: none
Midland Trail 41
Meadow Bridge 17
Addy Isaacs scored nine points and Jayla Barnhouse had eight to highlight the Midland Trail attack in a 41-17 conquest of host Meadow Bridge on March 15.
Keira Hanshew tallied six points for Meadow Bridge.
Meadow Bridge
Kierston Rozell 1 1-5 4, Riley Roberts 0 0-3 0, Kaitlin Cooper 1 0-2 2, Keira Hanshew 2 2-2 6, Mackenzie Phillips 1 0-2 2, Meredith Fleshman 0 0-0 0, Jordan Butcher 1 0-0 2, Emma Blair 0 0-0 0, Brieana Carrick 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Gilkeson 0 1-2 1, Laycee Conway 0 0-0 0, Asiya Gray 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-16 17
Midland Trail (2-0)
Bree Barnhouse 1 0-0 2, Haven Gerwig 1 1-2 3, Ava Campbell 1 0-0 2, Ava Dickerson 1 2-2 4, Jayla Barnhouse 4 0-2 8, Addy Isaacs 4 1-2 9, Mackenzie Nuckols 0 0-0 0, Rumor Barnhouse 2 1-2 5, Whitney Bibb 1 0-0 2, Kiley Calloway 0 0-0 0, Rachel Pritt 0 0-0 0, Saelyr Wilson 1 0-0 2, Meagan Hendrick 1 0-0 2, Makayla Neal 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-10 41
MB: 4 5 2 6 — 17
MT: 14 10 9 8 — 41
3-point goals — MB: 1 (Rozell) MT: 0. Fouled out — MB: none; MT: none
Midland Trail 33
Oak Hill 23
The Patriot girls led 24-12 at halftime en route to the season-opening triumph over visiting Oak Hill on March 9.
A 12-point effort from Addy Isaacs guided Midland Trail.
Jordan Harris bucketed nine for the Red Devils.
Oak Hill
Taysia Gray 1 5-7 7, Jordan Harris 4 1-4 9, Ali Williams 0 0-0 0, Danielle Parsons 0 0-0 0, Kasey Compton 3 0-0 7, Jada Wilburn 0 0-0 0, Jenna Maynor 0 0-0 0, Kearsten Settle 0 0-0 0, Taylor Suttle 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-11 23
Midland Trail (1-0)
Bree Barnhouse 0 0-0 0, Haven Gerwig 0 0-0 0, Ava Campbell 0 0-0 0, Ava Dickerson 3 0-0 6, Jayla Barnhouse 1 1-3 3, Addy Isaacs 4 4-4 12, Mackenzie Nuckols 0 0-0 0, Rumor Barnhouse 1 3-4 5, Whitney Bibb 0 0-0 0, Kiley Calloway 0 0-0 0, Rachel Pritt 0 0-0 0, Saelyr Wilson 0 0-0 0, Meagan Hendrick 3 1-2 7. Totals 12 9-13 33
OH: 6 6 1 10 — 23
MT: 12 12 6 3 — 33
3-point goals — OH: 1 (Compton) MT: 0. Fouled out — OH: Williams; MT: none
