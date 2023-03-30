The Midland Trail Middle softball squad logged three more wins in recent days to raise its record to 4-0 through Monday.
Following is a review of information from game results submitted to The Fayette Tribune (skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com):
Midland Trail 16
Peterstown 0
On March 27, the Patriots scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to the three-inning shutout of Peterstown.
Raygen Parsons went 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs to highlight the MTMS attack. Presley Walker was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Knocking in one run apiece were Jessi Mooney (1-for-1), Abigail Parcell and Brooke Ewing (1-for-2). Madison Rader (1-for-2) and Stephanie Harrell (1-for-3) both belted a triple, and Riley Harrell was 1-for-2.
Mooney scored three runs, and Riley Harrell stole two bases.
Rader hurled a no-hitter and struck out eight Peterstown batters to secure the pitching decision.
Midland Trail 7
Pineville-Wyoming East 4
A four-run effort in the top of the fifth frame gave the Patriots some breathing room in an eventual 7-4 win over host Pineville in the softball outing on Wednesday, March 22.
Midland Trail outhit Pineville 7-5. The Patriots committed three errors on the day.
Jessi Mooney (2-for-3), Presley Walker (1-for-4) and Ava Campbell (1-for-3) drove in a single run apiece for the winners.
Also for MTMS, Madison Rader was 2-for-4 and scored two runs, and Aubriana Spencer tacked on a single.
C. Rollins (double) and M. McGraw each delivered two hits and two RBIs for Pineville.
On the mound, Rader picked up the win by striking out 14 batters in seven innings. She yielded four runs — none of them earned — walked two and scattered five hits.
Pineville pitcher P. Booth fanned 10 in four innings.
The 2023 Midland Trail roster is as follows: Madison Rader, Raygen Parsons, Ava Campbell, Aubriana Spencer, Riley Harrell, Savannah Callison, Jessi Mooney, Presley Walker, Abigail Parcell, Brooke Ewing, Stephanie Harrell, Dayden Pridemore, Glory Caudill, Mahala Crist, Presley Holly, Nevaeh McGraw, Anslee Maynor and Karsyn Bird.
Midland Trail 11
Clay County 1
On March 23, the Patriot girls held an 11-1 lead through three innings and maintained that score through the fifth and final frame.
Stephanie Harrell went 2-for-3 and supplied five RBIs for Trail, and Madison Rader enjoyed a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate while producing three runs and three steals. Ava Campbell (2-for-3) drove in a run, and Presley Walker was 1-for-3.
Morton, Delwarte and Johnson had one hit apiece for Clay.
Rader struck out nine and yielded three hits and one run to grab the win on the mound.
Gilmer County 13
Midland Trail 3
The host Mini Titans took advantage of nine Midland Trail errors on Saturday to nail down the 13-3 baseball victory.
K. Holbert drove in four runs for Gilmer, while T. Woodford and H. Walsh knocked in two each.
For the Patriots, P. Eades (2-for-3) and B. Jones had one RBI apiece, and K. Eades supplied a base hit. A. Eades had three steals.
On the mound, K. Eades and B. Jones both struck out four Gilmer batters.
In the junior varsity game, Gilmer posted a 10-9 triumph.
R. Dickerson (2-for-2) and L. Young (1-for-1 with a double) drove in one run each for the Patriots. T. Bell and R. McGraw added a hit apiece.
E. Amos had a triple and three RBIs for Gilmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.