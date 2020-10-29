In a middle school football game on Oct. 22, the Midland Trail Patriots prevailed over the Valley Greyhounds, 20-12, on eighth grade night despite having six starters out with injuries.
Several younger players stepped in to help the Patriots overcome the absence of the injured players.
For the Midland Trail offense, Kaden Lephew had 27 carries for 141 yards. He logged touchdowns runs covering 15, 2 and 3 yards, as well as catching two passes for 8 yards.
Juan Pecina carried nine times for 33 yards, and Maximus White provided nine rushing yards.
Quarterback Aiden Maichle was 2-of-2 for 8 yards.
Kaiden Nuckols had five tackles and a sack for the defense. Robert Guthrie had eight tackles, Elijah Canada had six stops, and Lephew logged five tackles and deflected a pass.
Also for the Patriots, Zander Ooten forced a crucial fumble on a pass completion to a Valley wide receiver late in the fourth quarter. The loose ball was covered by Trail's Colton Walkup, which allowed MTMS to run out the clock.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics or other information to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, PO Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.