Midland Trail Middle posted an 18-6 triumph over Western Greenbrier to initiate the 2022 football season last week.
Defensively for the Patriots, Aaron Dunbar was credited with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, to lead the prevent unit. Aiden Weis registered seven tackles, including three tackles for loss, forced and recovered a fumble and returned it for 55 yards. Also, Hayden Carte had seven tackles, including one for loss, Jett Ford had three TFLs en route to a six-tackle performance, and Jaxon Barnhouse accumulated five stops.
Other defensive contributors were: Rayce Dickerson, three tackles and a blocked punt; Van Wood, three tackles with a tackle for loss; Rykard Wood, two tackles and a blocked punt; Preston Eades, two tackles; Cyrus Taylor, one tackle; and Kolton Eades, two tackles.
On special teams, Ford provided a spark with a 65-yard punt return touchdown, and Barnhouse returned two kicks for 27 yards.
For the Midland Trail offense, Weis carried 13 times for 93 yards and a TD, Ford had two rushes for 6 yards and a six-pointer, Dickerson carried twice for 7 yards, and Barnhouse collected 3 yards on two tries.
Trail committed four turnovers.
“A couple kids stood out in the game," said Midland Trail head coach Nick Mooney. "Aiden Weis is a game changer on both sides of the ball; no doubt, we expect him to be the guy.
"Jett Ford is our jack of all trades. There is no position he couldn’t play. He scored on offense and special teams. Aaron Dunbar is a first-year kid who has taken to the sport and was our leading tackler for week 1."
“The progress we have made in the last week is spectacular," added Mooney. "This team is coming into its own, and the captains have taken ownership of it.
"They love to work hard.”
Midland Trail visits Valley PK-8 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.
• • •
