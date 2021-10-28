The Midland Trail Patriots advanced to the championship of the Southern 10 Conference with a 22-0 middle school football shutout of Fayetteville on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The victory puts the Patriots (8-0) in the title game against PikeView on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Hico.
Ahead 16-0 with Fayetteville driving in the second quarter, Trail got a big defensive stop from Max White. The Pirates ripped off a big gain, but White stripped the ball and returned the fumble 52 yards to thwart the drive at about the 3:50 mark.
Jayden Roop had a stellar offensive showing for Midland Trail, carrying 12 times for 282 yards (23.5 yards per carry average) and three touchdowns to power the attack. Kaiden Nuckols contributed 21 yards, Gage Johnson added 18 rushing yards, Aidan Foster had 7 rushing yards and threw an interception, White had 6 rushing yards, and Jake Ewing and Colton Walkup each provided two-point conversions.
For the Patriot defense, Cruz Tompkins had 12 tackles, including two TFL. Roop collected eight tackles (3 TFL) and a sack, and White logged seven tackles with his forced fumble and returned fumble. Also, Nuckols had six stops, including a TFL, and Aiden Weis (TFL) and Damon Mooney had five tackles each. Ewing had four tackles, including one TFL, Kordell Brown had three tackles, including a TFL, Foster registered a pair of tackles, and Ryan Stephens (one pass deflection) and Jett Ford had one tackle apiece.
• • •
Through eight games, Jayden Roop has gained 1,219 yards on 69 rushes, a 17.7 yards per carry average, and logged 19 touchdowns. He also has a 12-yard TD reception to his credit.
Cruz Tompkins (40 tackles) and Kaiden Nuckols (38) lead the defense. Nuckols has 21 tackles for loss and three sacks.
For complete updated Midland Trail statistics through eight games, see www.fayettetribune.com.
