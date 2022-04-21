A school record of seven RBIs in a game by eighth-grader Gregory Cramer lifted the Midland Trail Patriots to a 22-9 conquest of Valley PK-8 in a middle school baseball game on April 16.
During his big day, Cramer, a first baseman, was 3-for-3 with a triple and a double.
Midland Trail also had big sticks from some of Cramer's teammates. Jake Ewing was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, Kurtis Koch and Aidan Foster were each 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, and Nick Workman was 1-for-3 with a two-bagger and two RBIs.
Providing one base hit apiece were Brody Jones, Anderson Eades (RBI), Evan Adkins, Jayvin Willis (RBI), Damon Mooney, Rayce Dickerson and Dakota Bennett (triple, RBI).
The Patriots pushed across 13 runs in the first inning.
The Greyhounds were led by Brayden Wheeler, who was 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Brayden Arthur (2-for-3), Hunter Thacker and Braidon Stover produced one RBI apiece.
Workman (seven strikeouts allowing one hit) earned the pitching decision with relief help from Eades (six Ks).
Thacker fanned seven in a relief role for Valley.
In a suspended game during the round-robin event, Fayetteville and Midland Trail were knotted at 4-all through seven innings. The contest will be finished at a later date, Midland Trail head coach Nick Mooney said last week.
Trailing 4-3 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Patriots' sixth-grader Kolton Eades pinch hit and executed a suicide squeeze that brought home pitcher/shortstop Aidan Foster from third to even things up in exciting fashion.
Fayetteville subsequently struck out the next batter, and Trail stranded runners on second and third base to force at least one more inning.
• • •
In a recent softball game, Midland Trail defeated Valley 16-1. An eight-run second inning helped propel Trail to the triumph.
Ava Campbell (2-for-2 with a double) drove in three runs for the Patriots.
Nevaeh Hall (double, two RBIs) and Riley Harrell (one RBI) both had two-hit showings, as well. Other contributors at the plate were: C.J. Ford (1-for-3, RBI), Kyndal Parsons (1-for-2), Madison Rader (1-for-3, RBI), Raygen Parsons (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), Jessi Mooney (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Presley Walker (1-for-3, double).
Hall hurled a three-inning one-hitter, fanning six and walking five.
Allison Francis had a single and an RBI for the Greyhounds.
— Steve Keenan
