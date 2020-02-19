In recent middle school basketball outings:
Midland Trail 38
Richwood 27
Addison Isaacs tallied 17 points and Rumor Barnhouse had 16 as the Patriot girls eased by Richwood, 38-27, in the final of the Richwood Invitational Tournament.
Also for Trail, Meaghan Hendrick scored three and Saelyr Wilson two.
For Richwood, Savannah Moose led with nine points. Other scorers were: Lilly Bragg, 3; Katie Stanley, 2; Chloe Cox, 2; Carlee Dillard, 6; and Brennan McCormick, 5.
Barnhouse was tournament MVP, and Isaacs made the all-tourney team.
Midland Trial 52
Richwood 34
In the boys championship contest of the Richwood Invitational Tournament, Midland Trail defeated the Richwood Lumberjacks, 52-34.
The Patriots went into the halftime intermission with a 21-17 lead, but Eli Campbell and Justin Cooper took control for the Patriots as they cruised in the second half.
Cooper recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Campbell provided 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Also for the Patriots, Landon Syner scored six points, and David Moore and Oley Jackson had two points each.
Grant Russell scored 11 to lead Richwood. Others in the scoring column were: Landon Hamon, 2; Trey Trivolett, 8; Caden Cowell, 7; and Tyler Barnhouse, 6.
Campbell was the tournament MVP and Cooper was an all-tournament team selection.
Midland Trail 34
Highland, Va. 18
The Patriot girls toppled Highland, 34-18, in the opening round.
Rumor Barnhouse tallied 17 points and Addison Isaacs 13 to lead the Patriot attack. Other scorers were: Bree Barnhouse, 2; and Ava Dickerson, 2.
Highland point-producers were: Colleen Adams, 4; Jazmine Douglas, 7; Briannah Arnott, 2; and Tessa Bendel, 5.
Midland Trail 57
Highland, Va. 44
In a first-round game, the Trail boys dispatched the Rams, 57-44.
The Patriots' Justin Cooper led all scorers with 20 points while collecting nine rebounds. Teammate Eli Campbell recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and finding his teammates for 10 assists. Landon Syner contributed nine points. The remainder of the offense came from the following: David Moore, 6; Ivan Perdue, 3; Avery Rosencrance, 2; Oley Jackson, 2; and Brayden Hanshew, 1.
For Highland, Jacob Phillips tallied 24 points. Other scorers were: Wyatt Clevinger, 2; Dalton Hull, 4; Zach Armstrong, 8; and Eli Moore, 6.
• • •
The Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament will run from Wednesday, Feb. 19 to Friday, Feb. 21 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
Oak Hill is the top seed in both the girls and boys divisions.
Following are pairings:
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• No. 4 Valley girls vs. No. 5 Meadow Bridge, 4:30 p.m.
• No. 4 Meadow Bridge boys vs. No. 5 Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
• No. 2 Fayetteville girls vs. No. 3 Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Meadow Bridge-Fayetteville boys winner vs. No. 1 Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.
• Valley-Meadow Bridge girls winner vs. No. 1 Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
• No. 2 Midland Trail boys vs. No. 3 Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
• Girls consolation, 4:30 p.m.
• Boys consolation, 6 p.m.
• Girls championship, 7:30 p.m.
• Boys championship, 9 p.m.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.