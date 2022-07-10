Midland Trail went 1-1 on Saturday in state all-star Junior Division softball tournament play.
The local squad defeated Hedgesville 11-4 in game one before losing 11-6 to Moorefield in the second outing.
Midland Trail plays again at 2 p.m. Sunday in Moorefield.
In the opening game Saturday, a four-run uprising in the third inning proved to be the difference for Midland Trail, which outhit Hedgesville 8-4.
Raygen Parsons (1-for-3 with a double) and Ava Campbell (1-for-2) each drove in two runs to pace Midland Trail. Jesse Skaggs (2-for-3), Stephanie Harrell (1-for-3), Aubrie Spencer (1-for-1) and Brooke Ewing drove in one run apiece to add to the cause.
Also, Jessi Mooney was 1-for-2 with a double, Abby Parcell was 1-for-2, and Skaggs, Parcell and Madison Rader scored two runs apiece.
On the mound, Rader went the full seven innings for the win. She fanned 12 batters, allowed four hits, walked four and surrendered no earned runs.
In the second contest, Trail could muster just two hits against Moorefield pitcher R. Kuykendall.
Mooney and Raygen Parsons had singles, and Skaggs scored two runs. Campbell, Parsons and Ewing produced one RBI each.
Rader struck out 12, scattered seven hits and issued eight walks in absorbing the loss on the mound.
