Below is a look at recent middle school games:
BASEBALL
Midland Trail 7
Valley 3
On Monday, May 9, the Patriots plated three runs in the top of the seventh to cap the 7-3 triumph over Valley PK-8.
Offensive contributors for Midland Trail were: Aidan Foster 2-4 (3 rbi), Brody Jones 2-4, Rayce Dickerson 1-2 and Jake Ewing (rbi).
Contributors for Valley were: B. Hensley 1-5, B. Arthur (rbi), B. Foster (rbi), H. Gregg (rbi).
Kurtis Koch got the pitching win, striking out seven and allowing one hit in four innings. Nick Workman and Foster each had two strikeouts in relief.
Brayden Arthur fanned eight for the Greyhounds.
SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 5
Fayetteville 2
In a middle school softball encounter on Thursday, May 5, Midland Trail built steadily onto its lead as the game progressed on its way to a 5-2 conquest of host Fayetteville PK-8.
For the Patriots, Nevaeh Hall went 2-for-4 at the plate, rapping a triple and a double. Raygen Parsons had a triple in two at-bats, driving in a pair of runs in the process. Madison Rader was 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Jessi Mooney also was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Fayetteville's Makayla Smith was 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Teammates Peyten Farrell, Amy Thomas and Mia Calloway provided one base hit apiece.
Rader pitched seven solid innings to lead the Patriots on the mound. She struck out 12 Pirates and scattered four hits while allowing two earned runs.
Her counterpart, Smith, fanned six and gave up seven hits.
