Below is a look at recent softball and baseball games for which information was supplied to The Fayette Tribune (high school and middle school coaches can send results to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com):
Baseball
Midland Trail 12
Valley 4
A six-run effort in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday allowed the Patriots to defeat the Greyhounds 12-4 at Boomer.
P. Eades (2-for-4) drove in three runs for Midland Trail, while A. Weis (3-for-4 with a double) and H. Amick (1-for-2 with a double) knocked in two runs each.
Also for Trail, K. Eades was 1-for-4 with an RBI, B. Jones was 1-for-3, A. Eades was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and J. Ford drove in a run. P. Eades stole four bases.
For Valley, T. Woods was 1-for-1 with a triple and one RBI, and H. Thacker (1-for-3) knocked in a run. B. Wheeler and B. Hensley each supplied a single. C. Coping logged four stolen bases.
K. Eades (four strikeouts in two innings) earned the mound win with relief help from Weis (five strikeouts in three innings) and P. Eades (three strikeouts in two innings).
Woods, Wheeler and Hensley combined to handle the Valley pitching duties.
In the junior varsity game, Midland Trail outhit Valley 7-4 and posted a 5-2 win.
I. Harper was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs to lead MTMS. R. Petitt was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Other contributors included: J. Dogan (1-for-3), P. Campbell (1-for-1, double) and H. Grimmett (1-for-1).
V. Brockman, C. Coping, L. Stone and Golden provided a base hit apiece for Valley.
L. Young gained the pitching win, fanning three. Grimmett pitched an inning in relief.
Brockman (four strikeouts) and Coping teamed up on the mound for the Greyhounds.
Softball
Midland Trail 15
Valley 0
Three pitchers combined on a four-inning no-hitter on Thursday, March 30 as the Midland Trail Middle girls toppled Valley 15-0.
Madison Rader (six strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings), Jessi Mooney (two strikeouts in 2/3 innings) and Stephanie Harrell (two strikeouts in one inning) teamed up to keep the Greyhounds hitless on the day.
An eight-run uprising in the second inning was key for the Patriots.
For the MTMS offense, Mooney had a solid day, going 3-for-4 with a triple and scoring four runs. Teammate Raygen Parsons was 2-for-3 and produced three RBIs. Also, Presley Walker was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Harrell (1-for-1) and Ava Campbell (1-for-3) each had a triple and drove in a run.
Brooke Ewing and Aubriana Spencer were both 1-for-2 with one RBI, Rader was 1-for-4 with a two-bagger, and Abigail Parcell was 1-for-2.
Midland Trail 18
Summers County 1
On April 4, the Patriots plated 11 runs in the first and cruised by visiting Summers County.
Stephanie Harrell and Brooke Ewing both produced three RBIs to pace the Patriot offense. Harrell was 2-for-3 with a double, and Ewing went 2-for-2.
Also, Raygen Parsons was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, Madison Rader was 1-for-1 with a three-bagger and one RBI, Ava Campbell was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Presley Walker, Riley Harrell and Aubriana Spencer were each 1-for-1 with one RBI, and Abigail Parcell knocked in a run.
Rader and Parsons scored three runs each.
Lilly had a hit and one RBI for Summers.
Rader fanned nine and allowed just one hit in three innings to capture the pitching decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.