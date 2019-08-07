Midland Trail High began its 2019 season by triumphing over Webster County and Oak Hill in a triangular golf match Tuesday at Bridge Haven Golf Club.
Paced by Indy Eades' low medalist round of 72, the Patriots registered a winning score of 282, followed by Webster County (286) and Oak Hill (343).
Individual scores on the day were as follows:
Midland Trail
• Indy Eades, 72 (low medalist)
• Griffen Nickell, 95
• Peyton Sheaves, 115
• Bo Persinger, 140
Webster County
• Rigel Wilson, 80
• Sydney Baird, 92
• Zach Carpenter, 114
• J. Mack Thompson, 118
Oak Hill
• Jack Hayes, 90
• Cayden Cox, 115
• Karen Coleman, 138
Only the top three scores from each team count, and the bottom score is thrown out. Oak Hill had only three golfers on the afternoon, so all three of their scores counted.
Midland Trail head coach Jeff Eades offered "a special thanks to Bridge Haven Golf Club, who is always hospitable and wonderful to these kids."
