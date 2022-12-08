The resignation of Oak Hill High head football coach David Moneypenny was among the personnel items approved at Tuesday's meeting of the Fayette County Board of Education.
"It was a tough call, but I felt I had to do it," Moneypenny said in a text of his decision to step away from the sidelines. "I'm going to miss it, but that time has come for me."
Moneypenny coached the Red Devils for the past three seasons. In 2022, Oak Hill finished 5-5 and was 17th in the WVSSAC's final Class AAA ratings, just missing out on the playoffs.
He previously was head coach of the Fayetteville Pirates for seven seasons during two different stints, as well as working as an assistant at several schools during his career.
