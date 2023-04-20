CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources earlier this month announced results from the 18th WVDNR Archery in the Schools State Tournament. The top high school teams were Shady Spring, Winfield and Hurricane. The top middle school teams were Ripley, Peterstown Middle and Elkview. And the top elementary school teams were Elk, Bridge/Clendenin and Maysville. The top 10 male and top 10 female archers in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions also were recognized during a ceremony. More than 750 students from nearly 70 schools from around the state participated in the tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Nearly 3,000 people attended the event. “We set a goal this year to give the kids and coaches who work so hard all year the largest tournament we have ever put on and I think we did that,” said Chris Scraggs, who coordinates the Archery in the Schools program for the WVDNR. “As always, we want to thank everyone who participated in the program this year and extend a big congratulations to all our teams and students that placed in the state tournament.” In the weeks leading up to the tournament, more than 1,400 students from 96 schools in West Virginia participated in qualifier rounds. The top ten elementary, middle and high school teams and the top 15 male and top 15 female elementary, middle and high school students were invited to participate in the state tournament. “I want to congratulate the schools and students who participated in the West Virginia State Archery in the Schools tournament,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey. “By promoting shooting sports and providing opportunities for youth to participate in activities like Archery in the Schools, we are not only instilling important skills in our young people, such as focus and discipline, but also contributing to the growth of our state’s economy. Hunting and fishing are an integral part of our state’s heritage and by fostering an interest in these activities through programs like this, we are ensuring a strong future for West Virginia.” Tournament competition is open only to schools that have received the National Archery in the Schools training and follow NASP rules. For more information on the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program or to attend the next training, visit wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.
More than 750 students compete in annual state archery tournament
