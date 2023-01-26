Below is a look at recent high school basketball games for which information was available to The Fayette Tribune:
BOYS
Midland Trail 86
Richwood 35
Midland Trail held host Richwood scoreless in the first quarter to roll to the convincing 86-35 win on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The victory allowed the Patriots (7-3) to snap a two-game losing skid heading into a home game against Nicholas County at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Five players supplied double-figure scoring to pace the Patriots. Justin Cooper and Matthew Light tallied 13 points each, Jackson Young scored 12, and Levi Skaggs and Eli Campbell netted 11 each. Skaggs was 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Others in the scoring column were: Cody Harrell, 8; Jaden Gladwell, 4; Landon Syner, 2; T.C. Perry, 7; David Moore, 2; and Gage Johnson, 3.
Perry cleared nine rebounds, Johnson had seven boards, and Young pulled down six.
Campbell assisted on four goals and Light on three, and Light also logged three steals.
• • •
In the first 10 games, Matthew Light is leading the Patriots with an 18.4 points per game scoring average, followed by Cody Harrell at 12.6 points per game and Eli Campbell at 12.0 points per game.
Campbell leads the team in 3-point goals with 16, as well as in assists per game with 3.4.
T.C. Perry has yanked down 7.4 rebounds an outing, and Light leads in steals per contest with 3.4.
Bluefield 54
Oak Hill 44
The Beavers led 26-13 at halftime en route to the conquest of the host Red Devils on Jan. 23.
William Looney scored 21 points for Bluefield.
Malachi Lewis tallied 20 points for the Red Devils. Trevor Kelley added 10 and Jerimiah Jackson provided eight. Also in the scoring column for Oak Hill were: Omar Lewis, 2; Cole Nelson, 2; and Cole Legg, 2.
Oak Hill (7-5) was slated to play at Liberty on Jan. 25, followed by a game versus rival Woodrow Wilson at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center.
Summers County 61
Midland Trail 55
On Jan. 20, visiting Summers County utilized a 23-8 advantage in the third period to defeat Midland Trail.
For the Patriots, Cody Harrell bucketed 17 points and Matthew Light 15 to lead the attack, while Jaden Gladwell tossed in nine markers. Others providing offense included: Justin Cooper, 3; T.C. Perry, 4; and Eli Campbell, 7.
Perry had seven rebounds, Gladwell three steals and Campbell three assists for Trail.
GIRLS
Meadow Bridge 44
Independence 42
On Jan. 19, the Wildcat girls got a late spark to squeeze out a 44-42 conquest of Independence at home.
Sierra Simmons hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing stages to allow Meadow Bridge to move into the lead as it maintained its hot pace on the campaign.
Kierston Rozell led the 'Cats with 19 points, and Charity Reichard added 10.
Harmony Mills scored 24 for Independence.
Meadow Bridge, 11-1 and winners of seven straight games, is scheduled to travel to Paden City on Jan. 27 before hosting Sherman at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 0 2-2 2, Zoey Bragg 1 0-0 2, Makaila Bolen 3 0-3 6, Harmony Mills 7 9-13 24, Bella Green 0 1-2 1, Kamryn Wooten 3 1-2 7, Lillie Jackson 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 13-23 42
Meadow Bridge
Riley Roberts 2 1-2 5, Sierra Simmons 2 0-2 6, Kaitlyn Cooper 1 0-2 2, Kierston Rozell 7 2-4 19, Charity Reichard 2 6-9 10, Lilyan Hayes 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 9-21 44
I 10 12 3 17 — 42
MB 6 9 11 18 — 44
3-point goals: I: 1 (Mills); MB: 5 (Simmons 2, Rozell 3). Fouled out: Simmons (MB)
• • •
Also in recent girls games, James Monroe earned a 60-38 verdict over Oak Hill on Jan. 19, and Midland Trail defeated Mercer Christian 52-43 the same night. Scoring from those games was unavailable.
The Patriot girls (7-7) were supposed to face Sherman on Jan. 23 and are slated to play at Herbert Hoover on Jan. 26.
Oak Hill (3-11) was scheduled to face South Charleston on Jan. 24 and will visit St. Albans at noon on Jan. 28.
Results can be submitted to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com, or on Twitter at gb_scribe.
