The Midland Trail High School girls split recent outings on the soccer pitch.
The Patriots improved to 2-0 with a 4-2 defeat of visiting Nicholas County on Aug. 24.
Addison Isaacs kept the Nicholas County goalkeeper busy all evening, winding up with all four Trail girls to highlight the victory.
Mary McGraw recorded 13 saves in goal for the Midland Trail defense.
On Aug. 29, the Trail girls went on the road and dropped a 5-0 decision to Ravenswood.
Goalie McGraw logged 20 saves for the Patriots.
For Ravenswood, Zoie Meadows netted two goals, and Miranda Barker, Maci Mosser and Riley Street added one score apiece.
Midland Trail (2-1) was slated to host James Monroe on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Ravenswood visits Hico for a 6 p.m. matchup on Sept. 5.
• • •
