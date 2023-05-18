The Midland Trail Middle baseball squad ended 2023 with a 14-3 verdict over visiting Clay County on May 10.
The win left the Patriots with a final record of 11-3.
Holden Grimmett (1-for-3) drove in five runs to power the Patriot attack. Aiden Weis (1-for-1) had three RBIs, and Kolton Eades (1-for-2), Brody Jones (2-for-3, double, three stolen bases) and Rayce Dickerson knocked in two runs apiece.
Other contributors included: Preston Eades (1-for-2, double) and Anderson Eades (1-for-2, double).
Preston Eades (six strikeouts, two hits allowed) pitched 3 2/3 innings to secure the win. Lucas Young relieved, yielding two hits and no earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.
In the junior varsity contest, Midland Trail posted a 3-1 decision.
Parker Holly and Rayce Dickerson supplied base hits for Trail, and Phillip Beverage (two RBIs) and Isaiah Harper (one) drove in runs.
Lucas Young (three strikeouts) and Dickerson (two Ks) combined to handle the MT pitching duties.
