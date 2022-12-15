In recent middle school basketball games:
Mountain View 42
Midland Trail 21
The Midland Trail Patriots lost to Mountain View Middle School, 42-21, in their opening game of the 2022-23 basketball season on Dec. 6.
Raygen Parsons and Rachel Pritt lead the Patriots with nine points each. Parsons also added eight steals.
Ava Campbell scored two points and Whitney Bibb one.
Midland Trail 32
Glenwood 30
The Midland Trail girls emerged victorious against the Glenwood Wildcats with a 32-30 road win on Dec. 8.
The Patriots went into halftime intermission down 23-12 before mounting a strong rally.
Raygen Parsons recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 steals to pace the Midland Trail attack. Ava Campbell added seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Whitney Bibb supplied seven points. Jessi Mooney added four points while gathering seven rebounds.
Valley 31
Mount Hope Christian 29
On Dec. 8, the Valley PK-8 girls raised their record to 3-0 with the narrow win over Mount Hope Christian.
Raelyn Morris tallied 14 points to guide the Greyhounds. Other scorers included: Hayleigh Newman, 4; Hadassah Hamm, 8; Miranda Stover, 2; Riley Price, 2; and Brayleigh Coping, 1.
For Mount Hope Christian, scorers were: McKenna Jones, 6; Mady Sole, 19; and A. Bledsoe, 4.
