A 10-2 decision over host Fayetteville PK-8 Monday allowed the Midland Trail Middle softball squad to cap a perfect regular season at 15-0.
The Patriots scored four runs in the top of the second inning and five more in the top of the sixth to nail down the triumph.
Madison Rader fashioned a solid outing at the plate and on the mound to pace the Patriots. Rader was 4-for-4 and scored three times for the MTMS offense. She also pitched six innings, striking out nine Pirate batters while allowing five hits and no earned runs.
Presley Walker (3-for-4 with a triple and a double), Stephanie Harrell (1-for-4) and Abigail Parcell (1-for-3) drove in two runs apiece for the Patriots.
Also for Trail, Riley Harrell was 1-for-4 and had one RBI, and Jessi Mooney, Ava Campbell and Brooke Ewing provided a base hit each.
For the Pirates, Sera Keeney-Wallace had two hits in as many plate appearances to lead the way. Makayla Smith, Amy Hollandsworth and Mia Calloway had one base knock apiece, and Calloway and Kinzlee Dove each drove in a run.
Smith struck out nine and gave up 13 hits and eight earned runs on the mound for Fayetteville.
The Fayette County Middle School Softball Tournament will be staged Thursday and Friday, May 11-12 at Midland Trail High School.
On Thursday, No. 1 seed Midland Trail will play No. 4 Valley at 5 p.m., followed by No. 2 Fayetteville against No. 3 Oak Hill at 7 p.m.
The losers will play a consolation game on Friday at 5 p.m., with the championship game to follow at 7 p.m.
