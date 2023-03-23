Below is a listing of recent outdoor sports results from information supplied to The Fayette Tribune:
Softball
Midland Trail 16
Summersville 0
In their season opener on March 20, the Patriots plated six runs in the first inning and seven more in the top of the second en route to the 16-0 shutout of host Summersville.
Raygen Parsons (2-for-4 with a home run) and Brooke Ewing (1-for-3) each drove in three runs to pace the Midland Trail attack.
Ava Campbell (1-for-2) and Abby Parcell both produced two RBIs.
Other contributors included: Stephanie Harrell (2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI), Madison Rader (2-for-3) and Presley Walker (2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored).
On the mound, Rader struck out five Summersville batters in a three-inning no-hitter.
Baseball
Midland Trail 22
Fayetteville 3
The Patriots pushed across 21 runs in innings 3-5 to break open a tight game with Fayetteville on March 20 at Fayetteville.
Brody Jones led the hitting attack for the Patriots, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
Also for Midland Trail, Hunter Amick (1-for-1, double) and Evan Adkins (1-for-3) knocked in a pair of runs apiece, and Kolton Eades (2-for-4), Preston Eades (2-for-4, double) and Aiden Weis (2-for-4, double) drove in one run each.
Rayce Dickerson and Jett Ford supplied a base hit apiece.
MTMS logged 22 steals during the game, with Jones and Kolton Eades recording five each.
Kolton Eades (eight strikeouts) and Jones combined to pitch a three-inning no-hitter for the Patriots.
Landyn Cordle, Levi Shrewsberry and Tucker Bragg combined on the pitching effort for the Pirates.
• • •
Coaches at any level are reminded they can submit results to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com or via fax at 1-304-469-4105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.