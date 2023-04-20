Below are recent results from games for which information was submitted to The Fayette Tribune. High school and middle school coaches in Fayette and eastern Kanawha County are reminded they can submit results to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com:
Middle school baseball
Midland Trail 16
Valley 6
The Midland Trail Patriots raced to a 10-3 lead in the first two innings, which included eight runs in the bottom of the second, to secure the 16-6 decision over the Greyhounds on April 14.
Aiden Weis and Preston Eades powered the productive Midland Trail offense. Weis was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Eades went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Jett Ford, Rayce Dickerson, Holden Grimmett and Hunter Amick each supplied one base hit and one RBI to the Trail attack.
Eades scored four runs and Brody Jones three. Eades also swiped six bases on the evening, which is a MTMS baseball record, according to coach Nick Mooney.
For the Greyhounds, Davon Brockman and Cedric Coping (RBI) each provided two base knocks, while teammate Colton Thacker added a single. Brayden Wheeler stole three bases.
Kolton Eades gained the pitching win for Midland Trail with relief help from Lucas Young. Eades struck out nine Greyhounds while scattering four hits, walking four and allowing just one earned run. Young had a strikeout on his inning on the mound.
For Valley, Wheeler and Thacker each fanned two Patriot batters.
"Mental errors and a few tough plays we didn’t execute on cost us in two separate innings," said Midland Trail head coach Nick Mooney. "That has to be cleaned up. Kids work hard and if they continue that effort it will come."
"Valley has some electric ball players with speed," Mooney added. "They can force you to make mistakes. Credit to the Hounds for playing their game."
The 2023 MTMS roster is as follows: Rhyder McGraw, Riley Petitt, Sam Shumate, Theo Bell, Kaiden Tomlin, Kolton Eades, Lucas Young, Parker Holly, Peyton Campbell, Phillip Beverage, Preston Eades, Rayce Dickerson, Reid Caudill, Aiden Weis, Anderson Eades, Brody Jones, Evan Adkins, Holden Grimmett, Hunter Amick, Isaiah Harper, Jakob Dogan and Jett Ford.
In earlier games against Fayetteville on April 7, the Patriots posted wins in varsity and junior varsity action.
In the varsity outing, Trail defeated Fayetteville 13-2.
K. Eades was 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Patriots. Jones was also 2-for-2 with an RBI, and P. Eades, Weis (double), Dickerson (2-for-3) and A. Eades knocked in one run apiece.
Landyn Cordle, Aiden Humphrey and Landen Bragg each produced a hit for the Pirates, with Bragg driving in a run.
K. Eades got the pitching verdict for the Patriots, fanning six and yielding just one hit in three innings. Weis struck out three in two innings of relief.
Levi Shrewsberry struck out five and allowed nine hits in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the Pirates.
In the jayvee contest, Midland Trail earned a 2-1 win.
Dogan and Shumate had hits for the Patriots, with Shumate knocking in a run.
Young struck out five and gave up one hit to earn the win on the mound.
Middle school softball
Midland Trail 17
PikeView 2
On Monday, the Midland Trail girls continued their winning ways with the easy romp over host PikeView.
The Patriots had only two hits but took advantage of scoring 12 unearned runs in rolling to the win.
Jessi Mooney was 2-for-3 and drove in one run to pace Trail. Stephanie Harrell had a pair of RBIs, and Presley Walker and Ava Campbell drove in one each.
Lambert and Blankenship had base hits for PikeView.
MTMS pitcher Madison Rader allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out eight Panthers en route to getting the four-inning win.
PikeView's Delida struck out seven Midland Trail batters while walking seven.
Midland Trail 6
Eastern Greenbrier 5
Despite being outhit 8-6, the MTMS girls survived for a 6-5 victory over visiting Eastern Greenbrier on April 13.
The Patriots plated three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning after the Knights had pushed across two in the top of the frame to assume a 5-3 lead.
Jessi Mooney paced the offensive surge for the winners, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Madison Rader was 1-for-5 with one RBI, and Stephanie Harrell, Riley Harrell and Dayden Pridemore contributed one hit apiece.
Cline was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Eastern Greenbrier, Bundy was 2-for-5, and Boone drove in two runs.
Rader went the full 10 innings on the mound for Midland Trail. She struck out 14 EG batters, allowed eight hits and two earned runs and walked two in notching another victory.
For Eastern, Wellman fanned 18 Trail batters, scattering six hits and yielding three earned runs in absorbing the disappointing loss.
Each team committed five errors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.