Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.