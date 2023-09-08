A big offensive output and strong special teams play allowed the Midland Trail Middle School football team to embark on its 2023 season with a 38-6 triumph over host Summers County on Thursday, Aug. 31.
For the Patriots, Jaxon Barnhouse had 10 carries for 87 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversion runs. Rayce Dickerson added a 5-yard TD run as well as going 5-of-8 for 43 yards through the air.
Also, Van Wood supplied a 21-yard TD run and caught a pass, Jacob Brown had a two-point conversion and snared two passes for 17 yards, and Riley Dixon had a two-pointer.
Defensively, Barnhouse provided 10 tackles (two TFL) and intercepted a pass, Dixon had eight tackles (three TFL), Kolton Eades had seven tackles (two TFL), and Brown logged six tackles and an interception.
Other contributors included: Van Wood, five tackles (TFL); Gage Eades, four tackles (two TFL); Holden Grimmett, three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble; Anderson Eades, three tackles (TFL); Jakob Shuff, two tackles; Dickerson, one tackle and one interception; and Preston Eades, Parker Holly, Phillip Beverage and Peyton Campbell, one tackle apiece.
Trail enjoyed strong special teams performances throughout the evening. Kolton Eades provided an 83-yard kick return for a TD, Dickerson had two punt returns covering 57 yards, and Brown supplied a 5-yard kick return.
“I was pleased with our effort and execution in all three phases of the game,” said Midland Trail head coach Nick Mooney. “This has always been a talented group since they were four years old; we have to trust their talent, prepare them and not overcoach situational football.”
