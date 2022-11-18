Midland Trail Middle School recently concluded its 2022 football season with a 4-4 record following a 30-14 victory over Summers in a Southern 10 Conference playoff game.
Other wins during the season included 18-6 over Western Greenbrier, 42-0 over Meadow Bridge and 46-0 over Richwood. Losses came at the hands of Valley (22-6), Fayetteville (42-24), PikeView (30-6) and Independence (20-12).
"This was a talented 8th grade class. I’m excited to see progress under Coach (Jeremy) Moore at the high school level," aid MTMS head coach Nick Mooney. "We had six or seven starters at the end of the season who couldn’t sniff the field early due to inexperience, but as they gained experience (and) their athleticism showed and they made plays for our team."
"We return seven starters on offense and eight on defense, along with a good class coming from New River (youth program), so the future is bright for Trail Middle football," he added. "Jaxon Barnhouse was our leading tackler as a 7th grader playing middle linebacker; we are looking forward to a special season next year from him on both sides of the ball."
Following are some season statistics:
Offense
• Rayce Dickerson — 17 carries for 80 yards (4.7 yards per carry); one touchdown and three two-pointers; two fumbles; 27-of-52 passing for 485 yards, eight TDs and four interceptions
• Jett Ford — 8-21 rushing (2.6 ypc) and one TD and one fumble; 17-308 receiving (18 ypc) and six TDs
• Jaxon Barnhouse — 33-213 rushing (6.5 ypc) and three TDs, a two-pointer and three fumbles; 6-30 receiving
• Aiden Weis — 102-774 rushing (7.6 ypc), 11 TDs, three two-pointers and three fumbles; 1-70 receiving and one TD
• Hayden Carte — 2-2 rushing and a two-pointer and a fumble; 3-69 receiving (23.0 ypc) and one TD
• Kolton Eades — 3-10 rushing
• Holden Grimmett — 1-2 rushing
• Payton Beard — 1-3 rushing
• Van Wood — 1-16 receiving
Total: 167-1,115 rushing (6.7 ypc), 16 TDs, nine two-pointers and nine fumbles; 27-52 for 485 yards receiving (18 ypr), eight TDs and four interceptions
Special teams
• Jaxon Barnhouse — Three kick returns for 44 yards
• Rayce Dickerson — One kick return for 4 yards and one punt return for 12 yards
• Payton Beard — Four kick returns for 40 yards
• Kolton Eades — Six kick returns for 88 yards
• Jett Ford — Three punt returns for 85 yards and one TD; two kick returns for 33 yards
Defense
• Hayden Carte — 39 tackles (eight tackles for loss), a sack, one interception and one pass deflected
• Aiden Weis — 47 tackles (16 TFLs), three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one TD, and two sacks
• Jaxon Barnhouse — 57 tackles (three TFLs), forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one TD
• Rayce Dickerson — 36 tackles (two TFLs), forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one blocked punt
• Van Wood — 16 tackles (two TFLs)
• Preston Eades — 9 tackles
• Kolton Eades — 6 tackles (two TFLs)
• Jett Ford — 18 tackles (three TFLs), one pass deflection
• Anderson Eades — 23 tackles (seven TFLs)
• Aaron Dunbar — 21 tackles (six TFLs), one fumble recovery
• Rykard Wood — 9 tackles (one TFL), blocked punt
• Payton Beard — 3 tackles
• Theo Bell — 11 tackles
• Gage Eades — 4 tackles
• Holden Grimmett — 1 tackle
• Riley Dixon — 7 tackles, fumble recovery
• Cyrus Taylor — 2 tackles, fumble recovery
• Jordan Bowman — 2 tackles
• Jakob Shuff — 1 tackle
Several school records were established in 2022 (records began in 2018 following the closure of Ansted Middle in 2017).
Rayce Dickerson — School season records of passing attempts (52), completions (27), yards (485) and touchdowns (8); and game school records of completions (6 twice), attempts (12), yards (127) and TDs (2).
Jett Ford — School season records of receptions (17), receiving yards (308) and receiving TDs (6); game season records of receiving TDs (2) and receiving yards (80).
"Jett Ford is a special talent who played out of position early this year to allow kids to catch on and develop, but stayed steady and true all year," said Mooney. "He was a good safety blanket for us on both sides of the ball."
"Rayce Dickerson has the moxy and instinct to take games over," the coach noted. "As he learns the mental aspects of the game and how teams are playing us coverage-wise, he will be dangerous."
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.