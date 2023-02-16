Oak Hill High School wrestlers will hit the mats with a vengeance Saturday in region qualifying at Beckley.
According to Oak Hill head coach David Vincent, whose team won a dual match over Princeton, 42-21, last week ahead of key competition this past weekend, some standout records for the Red Devils for the year going into regionals include:
• Christopher Hale — 30-17;
• Mason Wills — 37-8;
• Gabriel Truman — 37-4;
• Colton Naylor — 38-8; and
• Kirclyn Coleman — 19-18.
The team’s lone two seniors, who were honored during Senior Night last week, have compiled the following career records:
• Mason Wills — 78-38; and
• Gabriel Truman — 90-21.
“We are looking forward to the regional state qualifier this Saturday, Feb. 18 at Woodrow Wilson High School,” Vincent said. “Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. The top four in each weight class will advance to the WVSSAC High School State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington from March 2 through March 4.”
Oak Hill’s individual seeds for regionals, led by 285-pounder Colton Naylor, are as follows:
• 113 — Kirclyn Coleman, 6th seed, freshman
• 120 — Jamison Swafford, 5th seed, freshman
• 126 — Brysen Lego, 5th seed, freshman
• 132 — Colton Willard, 4th seed, junior
• 150 — Christopher Hale, 3rd seed, junior
• 165 — Mason Wills, 2nd seed, senior
• 190 — Jeremy Lewis, 6th seed, freshman
• 215 — Gabriel Truman, 2nd seed, senior
• 285 — Colton Naylor, 1st seed, junior
“We are following up on conference competition and Girls States, where I was very pleased with our athletes’ performance over the weekend,” said Vincent. “We had some kids we held out this weekend due to illness and injuries, but the ones who competed wrestled their butts off.
“We dressed six for Coalfields and walked away with two conference champions (Wills and Truman) and three placers. In addition, Kirclyn Coleman earned the title of Oak Hill High School’s first-ever girls high school state champion. Our team is clicking right now. As a coach, you want your team to peak at the right time, and that time is now. There is a different feel in the mat room now as opposed to the first of the year. Our kids are working to get better and you can tell that they want to be there.”
“I look for Mason and Gabe to perform well; they both have put the work in during the offseason – and it shows,” he added. “Colton Naylor should have a great showing, as well. Chris Hale is wrestling better than he ever has. After taking a couple of years off, Colton Willard has returned to the mat; he improves weekly and pulls out wins that some think he shouldn’t.
“I am also looking for our freshmen to follow the lead that our upperclassmen are setting by having a solid performance and strong results this Saturday.”
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
