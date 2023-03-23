Following are results from the New River All-Star Classic youth basketball event in Fayetteville on March 4:
Junior Division (Grades 3-4 co-ed)
Game 1
Oak Hill 35, Midland Trail 7
OH: T. Donnelly 9, B. Mason 8, K. Seyman 6, R. Gravely 3, M. McBride 2, T. Rosiek 2, M. Wright 2, E. Woodson 2 and A. Underwood 1.
MT: L. Barnhouse 4, Z. Pierson 2 and C. Dickerson 1.
Championship game
Oak Hill 30, Fayetteville 23
OH: T. Donnelly 15, R. Gravely 7, E. Woodson 3, K. Mason 2, K. Seyman 1, T. Kiliany 1 and A. Underwood 1.
F: A. Prior 12, S. Sears 4, A. Shockey 2, J. Woodrum 2, P. Harrah 2 and M. Meadows 1.
Girls Division (Grades 4-5)
Game 1
Midland Trail 18, Fayetteville 5
MT: Christy 8, Zoey 5, Sarabella 3 and Sophie 2.
F- L. Hart 2, A. Wood 2 and S. Hill 1.
Championship game
Oak Hill 33, Midland Trail 5
OH- A. Legg 13, M. Lewis 12, L. Rivals 6 and R. Floyd 2.
MT- Marley 2, Kinley 2 and Avery 1.
Boys Division (Grades 4-5)
Game 1
Fayetteville 32, Midland Trail 15
F: M. Williams 15, J. Shockey 9, R. Stonestreet 6 and P. Hopkins 2.
MT: O. Cottrell 5, H. Winebrenner 4, C. Lesher 2, B. Sevy 2 and C. Pridemore 2.
Championship game
Oak Hill 40, Fayetteville 16
OH: A. Wallace 11, K. Legg 10, K. McGrady 7, B. McClain 6, E. Marchial 3, E. Young 2 and J. Hess 1.
F: J. Shockey 6, M. Williams 5, P. Hopkins 3 and S. Smith 2.
Fayetteville Youth Basketball League would like to thank the Fayette County Commission for allowing the organization to use the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. Also, thank you to Ben Franklin’s, Fayette County National Bank, Water Stone Outdoors and MAD Concessions for making the New River All-Star Classic possible.
