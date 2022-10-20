SUMMERSVILLE — Nicholas County and Midland Trail didn't have to go very far back in the memory banks to recall the outcome of their only girls soccer matchup of the season.
The Grizzlies and the Patriots fought to a 2-2 draw at Hico on Oct. 11 as the regular season drew to a close.
They met up again Wednesday night, but the stakes were a little higher. And a crucial late-game burst lifted the No. 2 Grizzlies past No. 3 Midland Trail 2-1 in a Class AA/A Region 3, Section 2 semifinal on a cold night at Memorial Stadium.
Senior Mary Berg provided the unassisted winning goal for the Grizzlies with 50.1 seconds left in the game, and the victory advanced the Grizzlies to the section championship on Saturday.
Nicholas County's Mia Carroll netted her team's first goal off a crossing assist from teammate Ali Cox less than seven minutes into the match, and Midland Trail's Addison Isaacs responded by collecting an assist from Fallon Bragg and finding the back of the net to even it at 1-1 at the 15:28 mark of the opening half.
"It's a big win for us," said Nicholas County head coach Brian Bane. "It means we end up in the finals on Saturday playing Charleston Catholic.
"It's been a really good season for us. We played a number of triple-A schools and a fairly difficult schedule against really good opposition, and the girls have stood up really well. We had a pretty young team this year (including five freshmen and seven new girls overall."
Bane credited that late burst with being the key for the Grizzlies. "I think they just outhustled them in the end. It worked out that we had that little bit of energy right at the end of the game and that got us over the hump."
"Real tough," said Midland Trail head coach Wayne Workman. "It's just like we stopped moving for some reason.
"We couldn't get a through ball, and that's what hurt us. We have speed up front, but we have to get the through balls and run them down. We missed that; we didn't have that at all tonight."
"It seemed like definitely in the second half they controlled the ball," he added. "I felt like we controlled possession of the ball in the first half by a majority, and in the second half we came out as we just wasn't in it.
Nicholas County (5-10-2) advances to the Region 3, Section 1 championship outing Saturday at 11 a.m. against No. 1 Charleston Catholic, who defeated No. 4 Pocahontas County 11-0 Wednesday. The Grizzlies lost 11-0 to the Irish on Oct. 13. "It was pretty tough," Bane said of that game. "They're a really good team." They beat Pocahontas County 4-0 on Oct. 6.
Midland Trail ends its campaign with a 7-9-1 record.
