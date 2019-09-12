Below is a look at last week's middle school football games:
Oak Hill 54
Midland Trail 0
Oak Hill got offensive contributions from several players and also scored twice on blocked punts to defeat visiting Midland Trail Thursday.
The Red Devils compiled 220 total offensive yards.
Elijah Gray had four carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns for Oak Hill. Teammate Ian Maynor contributed 54 yards and one TD on two carries, and Mason McMullen carried four times for 50 yards and one six-pointer.
Malachi Lewis completed his only pass of the night for 29 yards and a score to Kyler Edwards.
The Red Devils' Bryce Hamilton reached the end zone twice following blocked punts by the OHMS defense.
Oak Hill travels to Shady Spring Thursday.
Fayetteville 26
Eastern Greenbrier JV 6
Last Wednesday, the Pirates led 20-0 at halftime en route to the 26-6 victory over the Eastern Greenbrier junior varsity.
Thad Brown threw two touchdown passes and Will McGraw scored a pair of six-pointers to lead the way.
During a 2-of-5 showing, Brown fired TD aerials to Ian Harper (45 yards) and Robert Guthrie (65) on the evening. Brown also supplied a conversion run.
McGraw crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run as well as legging an interception 35 yards to paydirt.
McGraw rushed four times for 38 yards. J.D. Mauritz led the ground attack with 80 yards on nine carries, and Harper had 25 yards on three tries. Also providing yardage on the ground were Brown, Cole Nelson and Xaylen Johns.
The Fayetteville offensive line play was led by Colton Naylor, Adam Long, Bradley Fink, Ryan Fink and Jasper Newman.
The Pirate defense was led by Mauritz, McGraw, Long, Logan Geisbert, Micah McCarraher and Lake McClung.
Fayetteville entertains Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Valley 26
Meadow Bridge 20
The host Greyhounds defeated Meadow Bridge 26-20 last Thursday.
Valley travels to play Fayetteville Thursday at 6 p.m.
• • •
Oak Hill's 2019 roster is as follows: Saylem Blake, Braden Cole, Ayden Richardson, Armon Humphrey, Zychaeus Lewis, Derrick Sullivan, James Ludwig, Noah Goodman, Aaden Whitt, Elias Jones, Nathan Baxter, Tyler Garret, Aiden Smith, Armonyi Hicks, Matthias Spack, James Green, Levi Kiszka, Drake Maynor, Brandon Champion, Conlan Brooks, Braxton Champion, Joseph Jordan, Micah Blankenship, David Stickler, Austin Sizemore, Hayden Keffer, Connor Smith, Desmond Mack, Noah McClung, Aaron Higginbotham, Dylan Pavey, Kyler Edwards, Malachi Lewis, Logan Lowery, Trenton Rider, Jacob Blankenship, Jerry Alton, Ian Maynor, Abram Whitt, Jamison Holmes, Elijah Gray, Mason McMullen, Bryce Hamilton, Colton Willard, Hunter Smith and Caleb Baxter.
