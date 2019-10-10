In high school football games last week:
Oak Hill 47, PikeView 7
The Oak Hill Red Devils continued turning their season around on Friday night, clamping down early on PikeView and spoiling the Panthers’ homecoming with a 47-7 road victory.
Oak Hill (2-4) had control of the ball for just 2:06 in the first quarter but led 27-0 at the end of the period, thanks to heads-up play by its defense, offense and special teams.
Hunter Perdue ran an interception back 58 yards for a score, and Leonard Farrow picked off two more PikeView passes to set up a pair of first-quarter touchdowns by Logan Frantz and Toby Giles.
Te-amo Shelton, who ran for a game-high 127 yards, scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 10 and 70 yards.
Frantz scored twice on the ground and Giles twice on aerials from Cade Maynor, the latter whom was 9-of-12 for 117 yards. Farrow caught four passes for 77 yards.
With a fumble recovery, Khalil Gray contributed to Oak Hill’s four takeaways.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas supplied five PAT kicks.
PikeView will play Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium Friday, while Oak Hill will be in Fairlea to take on Greenbrier East.
OH (2-4): 27 13 7 0 — 47
PV (0-6): 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
OH: Logan Frantz 3 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 10:16
OH: Hunter Perdue 58 interception return (Vargo-Thomas kick), 8:43
OH: Frantz 4 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 3:35
OH: Toby Giles 10 pass from Cade Maynor (kick failed), 1:41
Second Quarter
OH: Te-amo Shelton 10 run (kick failed), 9:45
PV: Anthony Bisaha 4 run (Matthew Lilly kick), 3:40
OH: Shelton 70 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
OH: Giles 7 pass from Maynor (Vargo-Thomas kick), 8:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — OH: Shelton 5-127-2, Frantz 2-7-2, Leonard Farrow 1-18, Eli Sedlock 7-72, Cade Maynor 2-15, Scott Wilshire 1-9, Logan Wallace 2-15, Jackson Wolfe 3-24, Rodell Allen 5-22, Vargo-Thomas 1-(-6). PV: Bisaha 16-92, Cameron Ellis 4-24, Kobey Taylor-Williams 7-(-7).
PASSING — OH: Maynor 9-12-117-2-0; Vargo-Thomas 2-2-27-0-0. PV: Taylor-Williams 13-34-173-0-3; Ellis 0-1-0-0-1.
RECEIVING — OH: Farrow 4-77, Giles 3-19-2, Braxton Hall 2-29, Shelton 1-10, Darian McDowell 1-9. PV: Dylan Blake 4-34, Cameron Ellis 7-109, Bisaha 1-9, Nicholas Holbert 1-21.
TAKEAWAYS — OH: Leonard Farrow (2 INT), Hunter Perdue (INT), Khalil Gray (FR)
Midland Trail 48
Westside 36
Robert Ruffner’s huge night paced the Class A co-No. 5 Patriots to their fifth win in six games Friday.
Ruffner ran 29 times for 281 yards and four touchdowns as Midland Trail captured the 48-36 victory over the Renegades. The sophomore scored on runs covering 1, 10, 48 and 1 yards. He entered the game with 248 ground yards in the Patriots’ previous five games.
Griffin Boggs contributed 80 yards and a pair of TD runs on 20 tries as Trail amassed 400 yards on the ground.
Chris Vines passed 32 yards to Aaron Sisler for another touchdown, one which allowed the Patriots to assume a 35-30 lead with 10:52 left in the game.
Talon Shockey converted six successful PAT kicks on the night for the Patriots.
On the defensive side of the ball, Ruffner, Sisler and Aden Isaacs contributed seven solo tackles apiece, with Sisler tacking on four assists. Isaacs and Tyler Brasse each registered an interception, and Ruffner and Zach Moores both recovered fumbles.
Midland Trail (5-1), rated No. 3 in this week’s WVSSAC Class A standings, will host Liberty Friday night. It will be the Patriots’ homecoming game.
