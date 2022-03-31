In its season-opening track and field meet on March 25 in Charleston, the Oak Hill High boys team placed third with 54 points.
Winfield won the boys division of the Bison Invitational with 145 points, and Buffalo was runner-up with 67.5 points.
Winfield claimed the girls title, as well, amassing 204 points. Shady Spring was a distance second with 50 points. Oak Hill tied with Poca for 11th with 11 points.
The big performers for the Red Devil boys on the day included Conlon Brooks, who was second in the 200-meter dash (24.23 seconds) and fifth in the 100 (11.73); Cade Maynor, who was runner-up in the 400 (54.76); and Eli Calloway, who placed second in the 110 hurdles (17.47).
Among relay showings, the Red Devils' quartet of Maynor, Ty Wilburn, Colton Workman and Chase Minor was victorious in the 4x400 with a clocking of 3:46.95.
Oak Hill was second in the 4x200 in 1:37.83. Team members were Brooks, Wilburn, Workman and Jack Hayes.
The OHHS girls placed third in the 4x400 (4:48.99). Squad members included Jade Babkirk, Sam Dean, Ava Curtis and Eden Gilkey.
