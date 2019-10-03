In recent middle school football outings:
Oak Hill 34
Independence 22
The Red Devils raised their record to 4-0 Thursday with a 34-22 triumph over Independence.
OHMS had 256 rushing yards and 15 passing yards.
For the Red Devils, Elijah Gray carried eight times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to catching a 15-yard pass from Malachi Lewis.
Kyler Edwards had a 43-yard TD run, Mason McMullen and Lewis provided a TD run each, Ian Maynor rushed for 24 yards and Brice Hamilton supplied offensive yardage.
Fayetteville 44
Midland Trail 22
Leading just 14-8 at halftime, the Pirates pulled away for a 44-22 verdict over the Patriots.
J.D. Mauritz carried 19 times for 270 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Fayetteville offense. He also tacked on a conversion run. Quarterback Thad Brown and receiver Robert Guthrie teamed up for a trio of six-point scoring plays on the night.
Brown was 5-of-8 for 141 yards. He also supplied a rushing score.
Will McGraw (two-pointer) and Ian Harper also added rushing yardage.
Guthrie caught four passes for 138 yards and added a conversion reception, and Carter Richardson hauled in a two-point pass.
Defensively, Adam Long logged 13 tackles and two forced fumbles, and McGraw and Mauritz added seven stops each. Other defensive contributors included Guthrie and Ethan Sisk (both with a fumble recovery), Harper, Brown, Colton Naylor, Logan Geisbert, Micah McCarraher, Lake McClung and Jasper Newman.
Fayetteville visits Valley Thursday.
Valley 16
Meadow Bridge 6
The Greyhounds improved to 2-2 last Thursday with the victory over the Wildcats.
Titan Arthur provided both of Valley’s touchdowns on long runs. Donnie Welch and Alex Giannini each supplied a two-point conversion.
Valley will close out its season with home games on the next four Thursdays, beginning with Fayetteville tonight at 7 p.m.
Fayetteville 38
Meadow Bridge 6
In a game the previous week, the Pirates cruised by the Wildcats 38-6.
J.D. Mauritz piled up 246 yards and five touchdowns on 12 touches to pace the Fayetteville attack. Teammate Ian Harper carried four times for 83 yards, a TD and an extra point conversion, and Will McGraw and Thad Brown contributed rushing yardage.
Through the air, Brown was 4-of-5 for 54 yards, one six-pointer and one two-pointer while throwing an interception. Mauritz snared a 28-yard scoring toss, and Robert Guthrie had three receptions for 26 yards and added two conversions.
Mauritz and Adam Long had six tackles each to guide the prevent effort. Other defensive leaders included Guthrie (fumble recovery), Brown (fumble recovery), Will McGraw, Logan Geisbert, Colton Naylor, Bradley Fink, Lake McClung, Micah McCarraher and Harper.
