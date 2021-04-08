In recent high school girls basketball games:
Oak Hill 68
Greenbrier West 34
Samiah Lynch and Brooke Linkswiler scored 17 points each as Oak Hill defeated Greenbrier West, 68-34, on Monday for its first win of the season.
Linkswiler buried five 3-point goals on the night.
Oak Hill pulled away from a 30-20 halftime lead with a strong second-half showing.
Eden Gilkey added 11 points and Kalila Hames 10 for the Red Devils (1-6), who were slated to travel to Princeton on Wednesday.
Allison Dunn scored 12 to lead Greenbrier West (1-12). Raelyn Palmer added nine.
Greenbrier West (1-12)
Natalie Agee 6, Meagan Poticher 7, Allison Dunn 12, Raelyn Palmer 9, Brooke Nutter 0.
Oak Hill (1-7)
Samiah Lynch 17, Eden Gilkey 11, Kalila Hames 10, Brooke Linkswiler 17, Bethany Rosiek 5, Grace Angelona 1, Harper Davis 2, Krista Shrewsberry 5, Madison Dye 0, Hannah White 0, Peyton Light 0.
GW 11 9 10 4 — 34
OH 17 13 16 22 — 68
3-point goals — GW: 0; OH: 7 (Lynch, Linkswiler 5, Rosiek). Fouled out — GW: Dunn.
Independence 38
Meadow Bridge 35
Emily Suddreth had a triple-double (10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 blocked shots) to lead Independence to a 38-35 win over Meadow Bridge on April 2.
Alexis Clark scored a game-high 22 points for Independence.
Kinsley Gwinn and Charity Reichard tallied 11 points each for Meadow Bridge (2-8), and Amber Stickler finished with 10.
Meadow Bridge went on to drop a 56-27 decision to Montcalm on April 5.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Webster County on April 7.
Meadow Bridge
Kinsley Gwinn 11, Charity Reichard 11, Alexis Cooper 1, Amber Stickler 10, Erin Price 2.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Alli Hypes 4, Alexis Clark 22, Emily Suddreth 10.
MB 10 6 12 7 — 35
I 14 8 11 5 — 38
3-point goals — MB: 8 (Gwinn 2, Reichard 2, Stickler 3); I: 4 (Clark 4). Fouled out — none.
