In recent middle school basketball contests:
Oak Hill 38
Park 28
Fourteen points from Taysia Gray and 12 from Kyndall Dooley led the Oak Hill Middle girls to a 38-28 victory over Park on Jan. 2.
The victory allowed the Red Devils to remain unbeaten at 5-0.
Other scorers included: Peyton Light, 8; Loren Tygrett, 2; and Kiana Kiszka, 2.
Oak Hill had a return game with Park scheduled in Oak Hill on Jan. 7, but that game was called off due to weather conditions.
The Red Devils defeated Valley Thursday. For coverage of those two games, see www.fayettetribune.com this weekend.
Midland Trail 49
Richwood 29
Eli Campbell poured in 24 points to lead the Midland Trail boys easily past Richwood on Jan. 2.
Also for the Patriots, Justin Cooper provided double-digit scoring with 12 points. Other scorers were: Ivan Perdue, 2; Landon Syner, 4; and David Moore, 7.
Grant Russell scored 12 to lead Richwood. Tyler Barnhouse added seven.
Midland Trail plays at Oak Hill on Monday, Jan. 13.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics or other information to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, PO Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or in person at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
