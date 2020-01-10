Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.