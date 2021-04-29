At the 2021 KVT&FOA HS Invitational on April 22 at UC Stadium's Laidley Field, the Oak Hill High girls placed third overall and the Red Devil boys were fourth.
George Washington won the girls team trophy with 107 points, followed by Sissonville (89), Oak Hill (82) and eight other teams.
GW (112) also captured the boys championship, followed by Riverside (81), Nicholas County (66), Oak Hill (62) and the rest of the field.
Shannon Farrow was a two-time individual winner for the Red Devil girls. Farrow won the 100-meter dash (13.17 seconds) and the 200 (27.46), according to results posted on runwv.com. She also placed third in the long jump (12 feet, 10.25 inches).
Other individual winners for OHHS on the girls side were Samiah Lynch (400 in 1:04.18) and Kiya Babkirk (300 hurdles in 48.18). Babkirk also placed second in the 800 (2:34.03).
Eden Gilkey placed fifth in the 1600 (6:30.92) and sixth in the 800 (2:52.09) for Oak Hill, and Nancy Cline was sixth in the 3200 (15:09.40) for the Red Devils.
In the relays, Oak Hill placed second in both the 4x400 (4:51.80) and 4x800 (11:13.02), third in the 4x200 (2:15.37) and fifth in the 4x100 (58.08).
In the boys competition, the Oak Hill quartet of Leonard Farrow, Chase Minor, Te-amo Shelton and Ty Wilburn was victorious in the 4x200 with a clocking of 1:40.63.
Wilburn finished second in the 400 (56.37), and Tony Stump (18-8) and Shelton (18-7) went 2-3 in the long jump. Lucas Whaples garnered a pair of third-place efforts in the weight events — shot put (39-2) and discus (103-5). Eathan Walker was sixth in the 3200 (13:57.28), and Stump was sixth in the 200 (25.16).
Besides the winning 4x200 unit, Oak Hill also earned third-place showings in the 4x100 (48.81) and shuttle hurdles (1:19.30) and a fourth-place finish in the 4x800 (10:52.10).
Oak Hill is scheduled to participate in the Liberty Invitational on April 30.
