A loose ball eludes Midland Trail's Mia Nuckols, left, Oak Hill's Samiah Lynch and Midland Trail's Meghan Gill Monday at Hico. The Red Devils cruised to a 53-27 victory.
samiah lynch:
Lynch
jacob perdue:
Perdue
Oak Hill girls topple Midland Trail
Below is a roundup of recent high school basketball games:
Girls
Oak Hill 53
Midland Trail 27
Oak Hill jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and defeated Midland Trail, 53-27.
A balanced scoring attack propelled the Red Devil girls to their second straight win Monday.
Hannah White scored 11 points and Samiah Lynch 10 for the Red Devils, who will host Nicholas County at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Addison Isaacs and Meagan Hendrick netted eight points apiece for Trail (0-2), which will visit Wayne on Thursday.
The Patriots earlier dropped a 42-40 decision to Nicholas County.
Oak Hill
Allison Smith 2 2-2 7, Hannah White 4 0-0 11, Eden Gilkey 3 0-0 6, Kalila Hames 0 2-4 2, Samiah Lynch 5 0-2 10, Jordan Harris 1 1-4 3, Taysia Gray 2 1-1 6, Caralyn Smith 4 0-0 8, Grace Angelona 0 0-0 0, Bethany Rosiek 0 0-0 0, Peyton Light 0 0-0 0, Harper Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-13 53.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 3 0-0 6, Catherine Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Alexis Dozier 0 0-0 0, Mia Nuckols 1 1-1 3, Brylee Stephenson 1 0-0 2, Meghan Gill 0 0-0 0, Emma Brumfield 0 0-0 0, Addison Isaacs 4 0-0 8, Meagan Hendrick 4 0-2 8. Totals 13 1-3 27
OH: 18 15 9 11 — 53
MT: 2 6 7 12 — 27
Three-point goals — OH: 5 (A. Smith, White 3, Gray); MT: 0. Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 84
Oak Hill 45
Brooke Davis scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Greenbrier East remained undefeated with an 84-45 win over Oak Hill on Tuesday.
Cadence Stewart added 16 points and nine boards, and Daisha Summers scored a game-high 23 points for the Spartans (3-0).
Oak Hill (2-1) got 17 points and nine rebounds from Samiah Lynch, and Taysia Gray added 14 points.
Greenbrier East will visit Lewis County on Friday. The Red Devils will host Nicholas County on Thursday.
Oak Hill (2-1)
Eden Gilkey 8, Samiah Lynch 17, Taysia Gray 14, Kalila Hames 2, Cara Smith 4.
Greenbrier East (3-0)
Allie Dunford 8, Cadence Stewart 16, Brooke Davis 22, Daisha Summers 23, Layla Pence 4, Aubrey Glover 4, Caroline Dotson 3, Taylor Boswell 2, Alizabeth Wooding 2.
OH 5 11 14 15 — 45
GE 31 16 26 11 — 84
Three-point goals — OH: 5 (Lynch 3, Gray 2); GE: 9 (Dunford, Davis 6, Glover, Dotson). Fouled out — none.
Oak Hill 60
James Monroe 56
Samiah Lynch pumped in 23 points and was strong on the boards to lead the Red Devil girls past James Monroe, 60-56, in their season opener on Friday, Dec. 3.
Taysia Gray contributed 12 points for Oak Hill.
Others in the scoring column were: Allie Smith, 7; Eden Gilkey, 3; Jordan Harris, 7; Kalila Hames, 5; and Cara Smith, 3.
"We played with a lot of depth from the bench," said OHHS head coach Darrell Compton. "We turned the ball over too much, which kept James Monroe in it."
The Oak Hill offense "struggled at points," said Compton. "(The) defense played hard. Defensively, I believe we are a lot better than last year, and probably ahead of schedule.
"Offensively, we need to stop thinking so much and react better to what the defense gives us."
Boys
Oak Hill 67
Nicholas County 30
Jacob Perdue buried five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points to lead Oak Hill to a season-opening 67-30 victory over Nicholas County on Dec. 7.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas contributed 11 points and Trevor Kelley 10 for the Red Devils, who will host Class AAAA preseason No. 1 George Washington on Friday at 7 p.m.
Colby Pishner scored nine points for the Grizzlies, while Travis Smith and Gage Groggs added eight apiece.
Nicholas will host Braxton County next Tuesday.
Nicholas County (0-1)
Colby Pishner 9, Travis Smith 8, Gage Groggs 8, Brycen Morriston 3, Bryar Bailes 2.
Oak Hill (1-0)
Jacob Perdue 21, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 11, Trevor Kelley 10, Sam Crist 7, Trey Foster 7, Jerimiah Jackson 4, Leonard Farrow 2, Moses Manns 2, Cade Maynor 1, Malachi Lewis 2.
NC 9 6 8 7 — 30
OH 23 17 19 8 — 67
Three-point goals — NC: 5 (Pishner 2, Smith 2, Morriston); OH: 8 (Perdue 5, Crist, Foster, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.