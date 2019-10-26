Oak Hill Middle placed three runners in the top 10 and all five of its scoring runners in the top 14 to claim the Coalfield Conference girls team cross-country championship trophy recently.
The Red Devils scored 31 points to defeat PikeView (46), Richwood (69) and Pineville (89).
Richwood's Baylee Jarrett was the individual champion with a clocking of 12 minutes, 36 seconds for the 3-k course. In the top 10 for Oak Hill were Kyndall Ince (second, 12:53), Olivia Honaker (fourth, 13:49) and Jordyn Floyd (seventh, 14:08). Rounding out the scoring were Nancy Cline (11th, 14:47) and Mallory Toney (14th, 15:03).
With 48 points, Shady Spring won the boys team crown. Oak Hill (98) placed fifth.
For the Red Devils, Chase Crosier (sixth, 12:39) and Marc King (seventh, 12:40) notched top 10 efforts. Other scorers were Cristian Ward (23rd, 13:46), John Cole (43rd, 17:10) and Cameron Ward (45th, 17:30).
The individual winner was Shady Spring's Jacob Dowdy (11:20).
For complete results, visit www.runwv.com.
"Kyndall Ince and Olivia Honaker have both been dominating runners all season," said Oak Hill coach Dan Stowers. "But, the performances of Jordyn Floyd, Nancy Cline, Mallory Toney, Grace Sparks and Kylie Mason have bolstered our success.
"We’ve had great competition within the team all season, as well. Katherine Dyer, Heyleigh Burdette, Eve Sparks, Brooklyn Lee, Brooke Hurley and Abbie Haynie have all traded places at various races. They realize how vital their role is to the success of this team. We’ve never had a stronger girls team."
"The boys team is led by Marc King and Chase Crosier," he added. "Both of these guys show up every day ready to go and it shows in their races week after week.
"Cristian Ward has been a solid newcomer this season, backed up by John Cole, Jazere Battle and Cameron Ward. Marc and Jazere are our only 8th-graders, so I expect the guys team to be really strong next season.
"I’m very proud of these athletes. Not only are they great runners, they are all capable, dependable young people, and I’m lucky to coach such a fine group."
The Red Devils were slated to compete in their last meet of the season on Oct. 22, the Southern WV Middle School Championships at Westside High School.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
