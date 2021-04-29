The Oak Hill High softball team rapped 18 hits Monday to cruise by Woodrow Wilson, 16-9.
It marked the Red Devils' first win after four losses.
For Oak Hill, Skylar Richards was 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Teammate Rachel Peelish was 3-for-5 with a pair of two-baggers and one RBI. Also, Annie Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs, Kylie Pelkey was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and one RBI, Kaylee Mann was 2-for-5, stole a base and knocked in two runs, Haylee Byers had two RBIs, Nikki Holbrook had one RBI, and Brooke Spangler and Madison Phares each had a base hit.
Spangler secured the triumph on the mound, striking out seven, yielding 15 hits and allowing six earned runs.
On April 23, Oak Hill dropped a 5-4 verdict to Nicholas County.
Byers had two doubles in three at-bats, driving in a run. Spangler was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Johnson was 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI, and Holbrook (RBI), Pelkey, Phares and Richards supplied a hit apiece.
On the mound, Peelish struck out four and gave up five hits in 3 2/3 innings, while Byers fanned eight and yielded just one hit in 3 1/3 innings.
Oak Hill was to host James Monroe and Richwood on Thursday, followed by a home encounter with George Washington on Friday, April 30.
In other recent diamond action, Midland Trail logged a 7-2 baseball win over Oak Hill on April 23, then the Patriots dropped a 13-11 verdict to Clay County the next day. Trail hosts Richwood at 5 p.m. on April 29.
Oak Hill had a home baseball doubleheader with Hurricane on Saturday called off, and the Red Devils' home game with Liberty on Monday was also shelved. The Red Devils were slated to play Shady Spring on April 27 and Princeton on April 28 and are scheduled to play at Liberty on April 30.
Midland Trail earned a 13-2 softball win over James Monroe on April 24 to improve to 3-0. The Patriots were scheduled to play Woodrow Wilson on April 27 and will host Greater Beckley Christian at 5:30 p.m. on April 29.
• • •
In a middle school baseball game on Thursday, April 22, Fayetteville turned back Oak Hill, 7-4.
A four-run fifth inning allowed the host Pirates to overcome a 4-3 deficit.
J.D. Mauritz was 3-for-3, drove in two runs and stole four bases for the Pirates. Thad Brown (1-for-3) and Xaylen Johns each knocked in a run, Cole Brandstetter was 1-for-3 with a double, and Will McGraw and Carter Harbaugh each had a base knock.
For Oak Hill, Jackson Gray was 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Carter Reid was 1-for-3 and drove in a run. James Ludwig was 2-for-4, and Aiden Smith, Terry Elswick, Saylem Blake and Braden Cole had a hit apiece. Smith, Elswick and Reid had three stolen bases apiece.
Mauritz gained the pitching win with relief help from McGraw. Mauritz allowed nine hits and three earned runs while fanning six in 6 2/3 innings, while McGraw struck out one and gave up no hits in a third of an inning.
Smith (four), Owen Grose (three) and Elswick (three) combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound for the Red Devils.
In another middle school baseball game, this one on Tuesday, April 27, the Midland Trail Patriots were no-hit in dropping a 14-1 verdict to the PikeView Panthers.
Dunford was 3-for-4 with two doubles and seven RBIs to power PikeView.
• • •
Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Anyone with questions can call Steve Keenan at 304-469-3373.
