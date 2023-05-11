Oak Hill and Midland Trail posted high school baseball section tournament wins on Tuesday.
Red Devil pitcher Jayden McLain struck out 12 Woodrow Wilson batters as the Devils secured an 8-4 win over their rivals. McLain also scored two runs and drove one in.
Also for Oak Hill, Gabe Truman was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Hunter Elswick was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, and Cole Nelson and Connor Smith had one RBI apiece.
No. 3 seed Oak Hill was slated to travel to Greenbrier East on Wednesday.
Also Tuesday, Midland Trail — behind Bo Persinger's two-run home run — defeated Greenbrier West 4-1 in a Class A Region 3, Section 2 opener.
Coaches are reminded they can submit game reports to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com.
OH 200 100 5 — 8 5 1
WW 003 000 1 — 4 3 2
Battery – OH: Jayden McLain and Gabe Truman; WW: Isaiah Patterson, Ari Payne (6), Chase Tolliver (7) and Connor Mollohan. WP – McLain. LP – Payne. Hitting – OH: Cole Legg 1-3 (run), Jayden McLain (2 runs, rbi), Owen Grose (run, rbi), Gabe Truman 2-3 (2 runs, 2 rbis), Hunter Elswick 2-4 (rbi), Cole Nelson (rbi), Connor Smith (rbi), Saylem Blake (run), Micah McCarraher (run). WW: Jackson Gambrell 1-3 (run), Chase Tolliver 1-3 (runs, rbi), Mollohan 1-4 (3b, 3 rbi), Andrew Lovell (run), Luke Barnes (run).
