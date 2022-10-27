Oak Hill held host Eastern Greenbrier to minus-29 yards in offense on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in recording a 28-6 middle school football victory.
For the Red Devils, Cade Compton collected 115 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Andreus Johnson supplied 32 yards and one TD, and Taron Thomas had 30 yards and a six-pointer, as well as crossing the goal line at the end of a kick return. Thomas had 120 total return yards in the game.
Carson Treadway registered 10 tackles to spearhead the OHMS defense. Mike Greene had seven stops, Gary Gibson six, and Compton and Solomon Truman five each. Jordan Adkins recovered a fumble.
The Red Devils (5-3) will play at home Thursday.
• • •
Also last week, Midland Trail Middle closed out its season with a 30-14 victory over Summers in a Southern 10 Conference playoff game. The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission doesn't allow more than eight middle school games unless a playoff championship game is involved.
Following are other recent playoff results: Peterstown 52, Valley 6; and PikeView 54, Fayetteville 14. The Southern 10 championship game pitting No. 1 Peterstown and No. 2 PikeView will be played on Thursday, Oct. 27.
In Trail's win over Summers, the Patriots were led by Aiden Weis, who had 16 carries for 163 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of two-pointers. Jaxon Barnhouse had a combined 19 offensive yards and a conversion reception. Rayce Dickerson was 3-of-6 for 48 yards, a TD and a two-pointer through the air, with Jett Ford hauling in two aerials for 50 yards and the score.
Barnhouse had a 17-yard kick return and Dickerson a 4-yarder.
For the Midland Trail defense, Hayden Carte had a tackle, and Weis and Barnhouse led the way with 13 and 12 tackles, respectively. Weis had three tackles for loss and a sack, and Barnhouse recovered a fumble.
Other contributors included: Van Wood, three tackles; Preston Eades, three tackles; Dickerson, six tackles; Kolton Eades, one tackle; Riley Dixon, three tackles and a fumble recovery; Ford, two tackles; Anderson Eades, three tackles (two tackles for loss); Aaron Dunbar, one tackle for loss; and Rykard Wood, one tackle for loss.
"To finish the season 3-1 on backside of the schedule, with only an eight-point loss to Independence, I knew our kids were finally figuring it out," said Midland Trail head coach Nick Mooney. "It was exciting to see it come to fruition this evening. Rykard Wood called an excellent game up front on the offensive line."
"Prayers go out to one of our leaders, Hayden Carte, who suffered a knee injury early in the game; kids rallied and played hard for Hayden. Kids stepped up who had not yet this season," Mooney added. "Aiden Weis ran like we expected him to all year (and) showed dominance on defense. Jett Ford is maybe the best wideout I've seen at this level; he can go get the ball anywhere. Excited for those kids to end with that type of game."
For more on the Midland Trail season, see a future issue of The Fayette Tribune.
