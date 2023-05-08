HICO — Oak Hill and Midland Trail were opening-day winners Saturday in the Fayette County Middle School Baseball Tournament at Midland Trail High School.
The No. 2 seeded Patriots captured the first game by a 14-4 win over No. 3 Valley, while the No. 1 Red Devils subdued the No. 4 Fayetteville Pirates 18-6 in the nightcap.
Midland Trail and Valley found themselves in a tight 4-4 battle through four innings, but the Patriots erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to posting the victory.
Evan Adkins and Aiden Weis supplied the big bats for Midland Trail. Adkins was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Weis was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Kolton Eades and Preston Eades each registered two base hits, and Brody Jones, Rayce Dickerson, Holden Grimmett (double, RBI) and Isaiah Harper (RBI) had one hit apiece.
For Valley, Tavion Woods led the way by going 2-for-3 with a double. Hunter Thacker and Cedric Coping (RBI) both rapped a single.
Preston Eades pitched four innings for MTMS, striking out six and giving up four hits and three earned runs. Kolton Eades picked up the win in relief, striking out two, walking three and allowing no hits or runs in two innings.
Davon Brockman (two strikeouts, 10 hits and three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings), Woods (two strikeouts and three hits in 2/3 innings) and Colton Thacker (one strikeout) combined for Valley on the mound.
In the second game, Oak Hill plated 10 runs in the bottom of the third frame to blow open an 8-4 contest.
Cade Compton and Antoine Hicks had three-hit days to lead Oak Hill's 17-hit attack. Compton went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs, and Hicks was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Carson Treadway blasted a home run and added a double during a solid, 2-for-4, four-RBI performance.
Also providing two hits were Beau Elswick (2-for-3, one RBI), Soloman Truman (2-for-3, triple, RBI) and Kayden Patterson (2-for-4, double, two RBIs).
Caleb Compton (1-for-2, two RBIs), Jacob Brown (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Kash Sorrell (1-for-3, one RBI) also contributed to the offense.
For Fayetteville, Levi Shrewsberry had a double in four at-bats, driving in two runs in the process. Landyn Cordle was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Landon Massie (double) and Raylen Stonestreet both were 1-for-2.
Elswick went 1 2/3 innings on the mound to get the win for the Red Devils. He fanned two and gave up two hits and no earned runs. Providing relief help were Treadway (four strikeouts, four walks and no hits in 1 1/3 innings) and Sorrell (four strikeouts, two hits and two earned runs in two innings).
Shrewsberry and Cordle (four strikeouts) combined on the mound for the Pirates.
The Red Devils (11-4) were aggressive on the base paths, stealing 25 bases on the day to run their season total of swipes to 248.
And that assertiveness has been their calling card all season long, said head coach Brad Compton, who took over as head coach this year from his brother, Darrell, who guided the team the first three years of the program.
“We use the phrase ‘Compton Ball’ because of our unique style of play by stealing lots of bases,” said Brad Compton. “In the past seasons, we averaged roughly 170 stolen bases per season.”
Ahead of the county tournament, Oak Hill had three players with at least 30 stolen bases on the season: Truman (37), Treadway (30) and Cade Compton (30).
Oak Hill’s losses in the regular season came at the hands of PikeView, Wyoming East and Hurricane, with wins occurring against Wyoming East, Oceana, Midland Trail, Fayetteville and Valley.
Entering the tournament, the team batting average was .396, with 182 runs scored on the year.
At the time, those batting over .500 included Treadway (.524), Truman (.500) and Elswick (.595). Other big contributions have come from Hicks (.400), Patterson (.400), Cade Compton (.375), Brown (.327) and Sorrell (.361).
Weather permitting, the championship game will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8 at Hico.
The consolation game pitting Valley and Fayetteville was continued until today due to darkness and is scheduled to be finished at Valley at 5 p.m.
