CLARKSBURG — Wheeling Park defeated Parkersburg South, 1-0, in a clash of titans in the Class AAA girls soccer state championship game.
So, it's not a surprise that both teams are well-represented on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association's Class AAA all-state teams, released on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Wheeling Park's Graceylyn Hanna captains the first team after finishing the season with 15 goals and 27 assists.
Forward Merritt Delk (28 goals, nine assists) and defender Lily Hanna (four goals, six assists) also represent the 19-2 state champions.
For Parkersburg South, which finished with a 19-1 mark, midfielder Samara Nunn (23 goals and nine assists), defender Riley Shockey (one goal) and goalkeeper Kendal Mader are first-teamers, while midfielder Ellie Foggin (three goals, seven assists) captains the second team.
Bridgeport, which was knocked off by Wheeling Park in the regional final for its only loss of the season, placed forward Braelynne Sandreth (21 goals, six assists) and midfielder Allison Bender (five goals, six assists) on the first team.
Joining Sandreth and Delk on the first-team front line are Cabell Midland's Olivia Charles (24 goals, nine assists) and John Marshall's Zara Zervos (32 goals).
Greenbrier East's Emma Dotson (13 goals, seven assists) is also in the midfield.
Hurricane's Abby Fowler and George Washington's Reagan Bromiley round out the first-team defense, while George Washington's Mary Lyle Smith is a first-team goalkeeper.
Utility spots went to Martinsburg's Emily Beck (14 goals, two assists) and GW's Kalissa Lacy (16 goals, 11 assists).
Oak Hill was represented with three honorable mention choices — Kiya Babkirk, Eden Gilkey and Samiah Lynch.
1st Team
F: Olivia Charles, Cabell Midland
F: Merritt Delk, Wheeling Park
F: Braelynne Sandreth, Bridgeport
F: Zara Zervos, John Marshall
M: Graceylyn Hanna, Wheeling Park (captain)
M: Emma Dotson, Greenbrier East
M: Allison Bender, Bridgeport
M: Samara Nunn, Parkersburg South
D: Lily Hanna, Wheeling Park
D: Abby Fowler, Hurricane
D: Reagan Bromiley, George Washington
D: Riley Shockey, Parkersburg South
GK: Kendal Mader, Parkersburg South
GK: Mary Lyle Smith, George Washington
Utl: Emily Beck, Martinsburg
Utl: Kalissa Lacy, George Washington
2nd Team
F: Gabby Reep, Bridgeport
F: Anna Iquinto, Morgantown
F: Angelina Musilli, George Washington
F: Linsey Hackney, George Washington
M: Ellie Foggin, Parkersburg South (captain)
M: Alyssa Weaver, Morgantown
M: Emerson Grafton, Bridgeport
M: Cameron Zuliani, Buckhannon-Upshur
D: Tristen Bright, University
D: Gracie Courtney, Bridgeport
D: Emma Shields, Cabell Midland
D: Elizabeth Hausafus, Martinsburg
GK: Mackenzie Randolph, Bridgeport
GK: Kiran Cole, Spring Mills
Utl: Jalen Nicely, Huntington
Utl: Ellie Cunningham, Jefferson
Honorable mention
Colby Agnor, Woodrow Wilson; Isabella Anderson, John Marshall; Ally Arthur, Woodrow Wilson; Michaela August, Morgantown; Kiya Babkirk, Oak Hill; Abbi Barki, Wheeling Park; Maggie Bartenslager, Greenbrier East; Kylie Bender, Bridgeport; Lydia Buchmelter, Brooke; Katie Deserio, Brooke; Lizzy Edwards, University; Eden Gilkey, Oak Hill; Charli Grafton, Bridgeport; Avery Hale, Hurricane; Kaleigh Hott, Hampshire; Emma Jones, Bridgeport; Lexi Kelley, Buckhannon-Upshur; Audrey Lantz, Wheeling Park; Emily Lattea, University; Laikelyn Leggett, Buckhannon-Upshur; Samiah Lynch, Oak Hill; Erin McClelland, Preston; Maggie Odour, Hurricane; Brooke Ohler, Brooke; Makenzie Park, Hampshire; Kyra Poore, Capital; Genevieve Potter, South Charleston; Maggie Queen, Buckhannon-Upshur; Larah Ratliff, Greenbrier East; Kennedy Samargo, Buckhannon-Upshur; Kellsey Savage, Hampshire; Tali Sizemore, University; Izabela Stahl, Preston; Audrie Sprouse, Bridgeport; Morgan Stauver, Wheeling Park; Maya Taggart, Wheeling Park; Mia Travis, University; Sydney Vaught, Woodrow Wilson; Kinslee Watkins, Morgantown; Amanda Weaver; Morgantown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.