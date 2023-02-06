Both Oak Hill squads have received the top seeds in next week's Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Midland Trail High School.
Seeds in the girls division are as follows:
• No. 1 — Oak Hill
• No. 2 — Midland Trail
• No. 3 — Valley
• No. 4 — Fayetteville
• No. 5 — Meadow Bridge
Seeds in the boys division are as follows:
• No. 1 — Oak Hill
• No. 2 — Valley
• No. 3 — Fayetteville
• No. 4 — Midland Trail
• No. 5 — Meadow Bridge
The game schedule is below:
Monday, Feb. 13
• 5 p.m. — Game 1: Fayetteville vs. Meadow Bridge (girls)
• 7 p.m. — Game 2: Midland Trail vs. Meadow Bridge (boys)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
• 4:15 p.m. — Game 3: Oak Hill vs. Midland Trail-Meadow Bridge winner (boys)
• 5:30 p.m. — Game 4: Oak Hill vs. Fayetteville-Meadow Bridge winner (girls)
• 6:45 p.m. — Game 5: Valley vs. Fayetteville (boys)
• 8 p.m. — Game 6: Midland Trail vs. Valley (girls)
Saturday, Feb. 18
• 12 p.m. — Girls consolation game
• 1:30 p.m. — Boys consolation game
• 3 p.m. — Girls championship game (awards to follow)
• 5 p.m. — Boys championship game (awards to follow)
