OAK HILL — Two Oak Hill High athletic standouts are eagerly anticipating squaring off against one another on the collegiate gridiron this fall.
And, they set the stage for that last Friday morning when they signed letters of intent to enroll in West Virginia colleges and extend their respective football careers later in 2023.
In a special ceremony at the school, Jerimiah Jackson signed to attend West Virginia State University, and Red Devil teammate Ethan Vargo-Thomas signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Fairmont State University.
After the signing, Jackson said he is “ready to go to work.”
“I’m truly blessed and happy with the support I have,” he added. “I can’t wait to get down there to State. I’m excited.”
“This definitely means a lot to me,” Vargo-Thomas said. “It’s a blessing to be here.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level, and it’s kind of a testament to (his and Jerimiah’s) hard work throughout the years.”
Playing as a linebacker and tight end for the Red Devils, Jackson said WVSU has indicated it plans to use him at either outside or inside linebacker.
At Oak Hill, he said he “accomplished a lot of the goals I wanted to accomplish.”
To succeed at the next level, Jackson said he needs to “lift more weights, get faster and be strong. I’m quick, explosive, a good tackler.” Jackson, who plans to major in biology in Institute, led the Red Devil prevent unit this past fall with 49 solo tackles and 66 assists, as well as 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
“I love the coaches (at State),” he said. “I love the environment. I think I can grow at State.”
The versatile Vargo-Thomas, who will major in exercise physiology at Fairmont, said he initially will be utilized by the Fighting Falcons in the kicking and punting games, but that he could be used elsewhere, possibly at defensive back, if the need arises. “I think if I’m able to focus on kicking and punting as much as I can, I’ll be able to take the next step in my career,” he said.
To continue to improve, he says, “I think I definitely need to keep doing what I’m doing (and narrow the focus more to just punting and kicking). ... I just have to keep my head down and work, and that’s all I know to do.”
In 2022, Vargo-Thomas carried the ball 64 times for 417 yards and four touchdowns, caught 10 passes for 162 stripes and four more scores, and completed two passes for 38 yards and one TD. He was also in on 44 total tackles and had two interceptions on the other side of the ball. In the kicking game, he had 28 PATs and four field goals, with a long of 42 yards, and 23 touchbacks in 2022.
The two players have fond memories of being high school teammates.
Of playing with Vargo-Thomas, Jackson said, “He’s been amazing. He motivated me, pushed me to do my best. He’s a great leader, and I just want to thank him for what he has done for me.”
“He came here from New York freshman year, and since we met, it was like he was like a brother to me,” Vargo-Thomas said of Jackson. “And we’ve been through a ton together. We’ve worked hard together. We worked out every day together for the past three years, so honestly it means a lot to me that we’re able to take this next step together.”
What will happen when they possibly play against each other next year?
“Oh, we’re going to destroy them; I already know,” offered Jackson.
“I think we’re going to get them,” Vargo-Thomas countered. “I’m excited to be able to play against him. I’ve never had to play against him before. I wouldn’t want to be an offensive player against Jerimiah, for sure.”
Both players come from good Oak Hill athletic bloodlines. Jackson’s father, William, and Vargo-Thomas’s mother, Courtney, are both enshrined in the Collins/Oak Hill High Red Devil Sports Hall of Fame, and Vargo-Thomas’s father, Andre, was a solid football and basketball player for the Red Devils.
The younger Jackson said he tried to follow the advice of his father as he began his sports journey. “(He told me to) compete and play hard and give it all,” Jerimiah said.
Their guidance “has meant the world to me,” Vargo-Thomas said of his parents. “Growing up, I watched all my dad’s football and basketball games. I always wanted to be on that stage. To be on that stage is a blessing. And my mom, she’s in the hall of fame here. That’s kind of been a goal of mine, to be like her.
“They’ve supported me through everything. My mom’s taken me to every camp I needed to go to. They’ve both supported my dream. I just want to thank everybody along the way. I’m excited to get to work.”
“It means a lot, the support I have in this community,” his teammate said. “I can’t be more thankful for it.”
Jackson’s and Vargo-Thomas’s former head coach at Oak Hill, David Moneypenny, said, “This is emotional.” He called the players both “very, very coachable.”
“Not only that, they were able to correct a lot of mistakes that I made, they really did,” Moneypenny added. “These are two really fine young men. I cannot say enough about them.
“They’re as good as anybody I’ve ever been around, as far as coaching. Top-of-the-line kids. I’m so, so very happy for them.”
He said he’s glad to see the duo get the chance to achieve some of their dreams. “For me, it’s a lot more than the wins that we could ever have in a football season,” Moneypenny said. “Getting kids like this, hopefully getting them to where they want to be, fulfilling maybe a dream that they might have ...
“And it’s going to give me something to do on Saturdays now. It’s going to be real exciting to watch these guys play.
“They come from great families. They’ve got other coaches here that have supported them and pushed them and helped them to get to be where they want to be. Being a small part of this, it’s an honor. It really is.”
Email skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
