HICO — Oak Hill Middle's two top-seeded teams advanced easily on the third night of the 2023 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Midland Trail High School.
In the first game of the evening, the Red Devil boys easily handled Midland Trail 60-22.
A bucket from Oak Hill's Carson Treadway made it 14-4 with 47.8 seconds left in the first period, then a fast-break score from Trent Jones pushed the margin to 20 points, 28-8, with 5:27 remaining in the second.
Treadway tallied 13 points and Antoine Hicks added 11 to pace the Red Devils. Others providing offense were: Jones, 6; Caleb Compton, 2; Keelan Remy, 7; Curtis Cunningham, 4; Noah Floyd, 2; Taron Thomas, 7; Jacob Brown, 3; Kennie Suttle, 2; Caleb Spack, 1; and Tyler Colaiseno, 2.
Hunter Carter and Riley Dixon scored five each for the Patriots. Also in the scoring column were: Isaiah Harper, 4; Jaxon Barnhouse, 4; Aiden Weis, 2; and Jackson Willis, 2.
The nightcap saw the Oak Hill girls roll past Fayetteville 45-8.
Bella Holly netted 11 points and Jenna Maynor nine to guide the Red Devils. Other scorers included: Marlee Wills, 4; Kya Osborne, 6; Natalie Craddock, 6; Kadence Donnelly, 4; Gabby Brown, 3; and Serenity Bourgard, 2.
Amy Hollandsworth and Kinzlee Dove scored three each for Fayetteville, and Mia Calloway chipped in two.
Action concludes today beginning with the girls consolation game at noon.
— Steve Keenan
